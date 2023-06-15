 
June 15, 2023

Feng Joins Birns as Financial Controller

Steve Feng joins Birns as Financial Controller. Image courtesy Birns

BIRNS announced that Steve Feng has joined the company as Financial Controller, where he will lead the Accounting team and oversee the firm’s finances and operational accounting, and as part of the corporate management and leadership team will be responsible for developing the annual budget and financial forecasts, and for ensuring the fiscal welfare of the company. He joined the team at BIRNS with deep experience in corporate finance, having held an impressive range of leadership positions such as COO at Case Logistics, Asia Corporate Finance Director at GROHE Ltd., and Managing Director at G4S. He holds an MBA from George Washington University, and a B.A. in Business Administration from Chinese Culture University, Taiwan.

USEA Moves Ahead on Autonomous Ocean Data Initiative
