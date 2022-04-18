 
April 18, 2022

Choi Joins HII Mission Technologies as VP

HII announced on Monday that Henry Choi has joined its Mission Technologies division as vice president of business development for cyber, electronic warfare (EW) and space.

Choi is responsible for driving business growth, strategy and customer engagement for HII’s full-spectrum cyber, EW and space capabilities that address today’s rapidly changing, multi-domain global security threats.

“As HII expands its capabilities with mission-critical national security solutions, it is imperative that we have the right team and talent to deliver results for our mission partners,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Cyber, EW and Space business group. “Henry’s leadership and diverse experience make him an ideal fit for our team and the right choice to support our customers’ strategic and operational needs.”

Choi joins HII following 30 years in the government services national security sector. His expertise spans business and technical leadership, strategic planning, capture strategy, and domestic and international business development in the areas of cyber/EW, space, airborne and C4ISR.

Choi earned a master’s degree in management information systems from The George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and economics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He also holds several management certifications.

