 
New Wave Media

May 30, 2023

USCG's Keeper Class Buoy Tenders Set for Navigation Upgrade

(Photo: Exail)

(Photo: Exail)

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has tapped Exail to replace obsolete gyrocompass systems on the 175-foot WLM Keeper Class Buoy Tenders. 

The $2,244,009 contract awarded to Exail includes Octans gyrocompasses and Netans Navigation Data Distribution Systems (NDDS) and covers a base year and nine options over a 10-year performance period.

This upgrade will provide the USCG Keeper Class Buoy Tenders with more precise and dependable navigation capabilities. Built on Exail’s Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (FOG) technology, the Octans gyrocompass will ensure highly reliable and precise navigation data, the manufacturer said. Complementing Octans, the Netans Data Distribution system will facilitate the sharing of navigation information across various onboard systems.

Ted Curley, President and General Manager of Exail, said, “The supply of these gyrocompasses will add to the 100+ Exail navigation systems already operating in the USCG. It is a testament to our long-standing relationship with the USCG.”

More than 100 Octans gyrocompass already equip the USCG 87-foot Marine Protector Class and 100-foot Island Class Patrol Boats.

Related News

A Bottom Pressure Recorder (BPR) being prepared for deployment in the Indian Ocean. Image courtesty Sonardyne

India Upgrades National Tsunami Detection Network

A network of deep-water acoustic sensors that provides India’s coastal communities with an early warning of tsunami waves…

Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Shell to Use New AI Technology in Deepwater Oil Exploration

Shell Plc will use AI-based technology from big-data analytics firm SparkCognition in its deep sea exploration and production…

Canada: Tidal Energy Firm Says Enters Bankruptcy as Regulatory Hurdles Derail Planned Project

Sustainable Marine Energy (Canada) Ltd, which describes itself as Canada’s most successful tidal energy company, has been…

An unidentified cephalopod (most likely a sepiolid, aka Bobtail squid) is documented at 1800m deep by remotely operated vehicle (ROV) SuBastian off the coast of Puerto Rico. The area hosts several cephalopod species, but experts do not think this organism matches any of these known species very well. Photo Credit/Provider ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Expedition Taps New Tech to Check Deep-Sea Coral Health

Scientists aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute's R/V Falkor (too) have returned from an expedition to study the impact of climate…

Credit: Project Greensand

Innovative Seismic Monitoring Tech Developed for Danish North Sea CO2 Storage Project

Partners in Danish carbon capture and storage Project Greensand have developed technology for frequent seismic monitoring…

© antoine perroud / Adobe Stock

Record Low Antarctic Sea Ice is Another Alarming Sign the Ocean’s Role as Climate Regulator is Changing

A changing climate is upon us, with more frequent land and marine heatwaves, forest fires, atmospheric rivers and floods.

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news