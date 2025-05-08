TGS Kicks Off Geophysical Survey for Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Project

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has started detailed seabed geophysical surveys for the eastern array of the proposed Dogger Bank South offshore wind farms for RWE and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar.

The site investigations will enhance understanding of the seabed conditions over 122 km off the northeast coast of England.

TGS started the surveys in April, acquiring ultra-high resolution 3D (UHR3D) seismic data to assess the subsea terrain at turbine locations.

Dogger Bank South consists of two offshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 3 GW. RWE leads both projects, overseeing development, construction, and operations on behalf of partners RWE and Masdar.

At 3 GW, the projects are the U.K.'s most powerful offshore wind farms under development.

They are currently advancing through the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) planning process, with a consent decision anticipated by the end of the year.

If approved, and following a Financial Investment Decision (FID), construction could commence in 2026/27, with first power generation expected to contribute to the U.K. government’s target of 60 GW of offshore wind by 2030, and full completion by 2031/32.

“We are pleased to support RWE and Masdar through the delivery of high-quality geophysical acquisition, imaging and interpretation at the array site of Dogger Bank South East.

“This work is critical to minimizing geohazards and ensuring safe and efficient project execution in one of the most strategically important offshore wind zones in the UK. Our data-rich capabilities will help de-risk development and support efficient planning of this important renewable energy project,” said Will Ashby, EVP of New Energy Solutions at TGS.

“This year’s site investigation at the eastern array builds upon similar work completed at the western array in 2024. The level of detail obtained from these surveys is crucial in developing the most effective foundation designs for each location.

“The Dogger Bank South Offshore projects are critical infrastructure projects and have the potential to supply 3 million homes and 3GW of the UK Government’s 60GW offshore wind target,” added Colin McAllister, Development Project Manager for DBS offshore wind farms at RWE.