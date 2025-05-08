 
New Wave Media

May 8, 2025

TGS Kicks Off Geophysical Survey for Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Project

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has started detailed seabed geophysical surveys for the eastern array of the proposed Dogger Bank South offshore wind farms for RWE and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar.

The site investigations will enhance understanding of the seabed conditions over 122 km off the northeast coast of England.

TGS started the surveys in April, acquiring ultra-high resolution 3D (UHR3D) seismic data to assess the subsea terrain at turbine locations.

Dogger Bank South consists of two offshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 3 GW. RWE leads both projects, overseeing development, construction, and operations on behalf of partners RWE and Masdar.

At 3 GW, the projects are the U.K.'s most powerful offshore wind farms under development.

They are currently advancing through the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) planning process, with a consent decision anticipated by the end of the year.

If approved, and following a Financial Investment Decision (FID), construction could commence in 2026/27, with first power generation expected to contribute to the U.K. government’s target of 60 GW of offshore wind by 2030, and full completion by 2031/32.

“We are pleased to support RWE and Masdar through the delivery of high-quality geophysical acquisition, imaging and interpretation at the array site of Dogger Bank South East.

“This work is critical to minimizing geohazards and ensuring safe and efficient project execution in one of the most strategically important offshore wind zones in the UK. Our data-rich capabilities will help de-risk development and support efficient planning of this important renewable energy project,” said Will Ashby, EVP of New Energy Solutions at TGS.

“This year’s site investigation at the eastern array builds upon similar work completed at the western array in 2024. The level of detail obtained from these surveys is crucial in developing the most effective foundation designs for each location.

“The Dogger Bank South Offshore projects are critical infrastructure projects and have the potential to supply 3 million homes and 3GW of the UK Government’s 60GW offshore wind target,” added Colin McAllister, Development Project Manager for DBS offshore wind farms at RWE.

Related News

(Credit: SKF)

SKF to Deliver PTO System for Australian Wave Energy Developer

SKF has entered into partnership with wave energy technology developer Carnegie Clean Energy to deliver power take-off (PTO)…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

DOF Develops Cable Repair Spread for Offshore Wind Services

Offshore services provider DOF has announced an investment in a modular cable repair spread designed to expedite offshore…

(Credit: Viridien)

ONGC Buys Viridien’s Sercel Offshore Logistics Solution

French seismic company Viridien has sold its Sercel Marlin Offshore Logistics management solution to Oil and Natural Gas…

(Credit: Elia)

Belgian Energy Island in North Sea Starts Taking Shape (Video)

TM Edison, a consortium of Belgian marine construction companies DEME and Jan De Nul, has installed the first two of a total…

Jet-It trencher (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Expands its Trencher Fleet

Dutch offshore installation firm Van Oord has introduced Jet-It as the latest unit to join its trencher fleet, following…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Cuts Jobs and Scales Back US Operations

Dutch geodata firm Fugro on Tuesday said it started reducing its U.S. workforce and scaling back operations there after warning…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Yacht Signs

Custom yacht signage and design for nearly 15 years and with several generations of experienced craftsmen before us. Our approach to any challenge will be executed with perfection. Anything is possible, discover the possibilities! YachtSign manufactures sign for any size and type of yacht and boat.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news