December 23, 2019

Kitron Wins OWF Orders

Peter Nilsson, President & CEO. Photo: Kitron

Norwegian electronic manufacturing services (EMS) supplier Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 75 million for the development of test systems and production of electronics modules that are part of control systems for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology used for offshore wind power.

"These orders are strategically important for Kitron, as they come from a leading company within the rapidly growing renewable energy sector,” said Peter Nilsson, President, and CEO of Kitron ASA.

Peter added: "This also confirms our ability to supply advanced technical services, such as test development.”  

Deliveries are planned for 2020 with a startup in the second quarter. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Norway.

