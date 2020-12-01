 
December 1, 2020

Kongsberg Debuts New Multibeam Echo Sounder with Range, Swath Enhancements

The new EM 304 MKII echo sounder from KONGSBERG boasts long range precision with a wide swath. Photo: Kongsberg



Kongsberg Maritime launched the EM 304 MKII deep-water multibeam echo sounders. Underpinned by a brand new KONGSBERG-designed wideband transmitter working in the 20-32kHz band with a nominal frequency of 26kHz, the new mapping system improves upon the performance of the MKI model, boosting range from a previous maximum of 8,000m to full ocean depth, and increasing swath performance by up to 75%.

In addition, the EM 304 MKII is designed to deliver 0.3° x 0.5° resolution, and the EM 304 MKII is compatible with a novel KONGSBERG-developed datagram format. This supports several innovative features such as extended backscatter calibration, and more features are already in development.

