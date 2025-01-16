Thursday, January 16, 2025
 
Kongsberg delivers first REACH REMOTE USV

(c) Kongsberg

(c) Kongsberg

A new era of offshore operations has begun with the successful delivery of REACH REMOTE 1, a 24-metre unmanned surface vessel (USV) designed by Kongsberg Maritime. 

This ground-breaking achievement marks a significant milestone through collaboration between Kongsberg Maritime, REACH SUBSEA ASA, Massterly, and Trosvik Maritime.

Designed to revolutionise offshore operations, the REACH REMOTE 1 is packed with cutting-edge KONGSBERG technology. Its delivery follows a programme of intensive sea trials, overseen by classification society Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and the Norwegian Maritime Authority.
Its initial mission will be to conduct underwater surveys off the coast of Haugesund, Norway, but its potential applications extend far beyond this. 

The second vessel, REACH REMOTE 2 is now expected to begin sea trials.

Bjørg Mathisen Døving, VP Reach Remote of REACH SUBSEA, said: “Reach Remote is an extraordinary journey, bringing together the unique expertise of Kongsberg Maritime, Reach Subsea, and Massterly shaping the future of uncrewed offshore operations. We are thrilled to see the Reach Remote 1 set sail and prepared for its first mission.”

Kongsberg Maritime served as the prime contractor for this turnkey project, taking responsibility for vessel design, yard delivery, supply chain management, systems integration, and commissioning. The company’s deep expertise in maritime technology was instrumental in bringing this innovative concept to life.

“What began as a visionary idea has now become a tangible reality,” said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime. “The REACH REMOTE 1USV is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of maritime technology. We are proud to have partnered with REACH SUBSEA, Massterly and Trosvik Maritime on this pioneering project. As the world transitions towards more sustainable and efficient operations, this pioneering class of vessel is poised to play a vital role in shaping the future of offshore activities.”

During the sea trials the USV was monitored and controlled from a temporary, mobile Remote Operations Centre (ROC) located onboard a support vessel Avant, which stayed close by during several days of trials. When the USV starts pilot operations, Massterly, which is a joint venture between Kongsberg Maritime and Wilhelmsen, will control the USV from the land-based ROC in Horten, Norway.

A key feature of the REACH REMOTE USV design is its ability to operate without a crew, controlled remotely from the ROC. This approach offers significant advantages in terms of operating costs, safety, and emissions, when compared to carrying out the same duties with a much larger, crewed vessel.

To ensure the highest levels of safety and reliability, Kongsberg Maritime has incorporated proven technology into the vessel's design. The company worked closely with Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and the Norwegian Maritime Authority to navigate the unique regulatory challenges associated with uncrewed vessels.

Increased remote and autonomous functionality will be gradually introduced in a stepwise approach pending technology readiness.

