KONGSBERG Delivers Vessel Traffic Services Solution to Great Belt VTS

KONGSBERG has successfully delivered a new Vessel Traffic Services solution for Great Belt VTS, supporting safe and efficient traffic management through one of Europe’s busiest straits and providing information services to vessels passing the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark.

The contract was awarded by DALO, the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation, which is responsible for the procurement, supply, maintenance, development and decommissioning of materiel capabilities, IT and services for the Danish Armed Forces and the Danish Emergency Management Agency.

Great Belt VTS operates in a uniquely complex environment. With safety and security at the forefront, the solution has been designed to meet strict operational needs and requirements, including high availability, redundancy and secure communications.

KONGSBERG has delivered Foresight, our in-house developed family of software systems for maritime domain awareness, including special adaptations and development tailored to Great Belt VTS’ needs. The solution is integrated with existing radar and CCTV infrastructure, with KONGSBERG holding full responsibility for the integration and interfaces.

In addition to the delivery, KONGSBERG will support Great Belt VTS through a long-term Managed Services agreement, ensuring continuity, reliability and lifecycle support for years to come.