Wednesday, February 11, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 11, 2026

Kongsberg Discovery Prepares Product Launches, Demonstrations at Oi26

  • FTV Xplorer dockside at Oi. © Kongsberg Discovery
  • KONGSBERG booth at Oi 2024. © Kongsberg Discovery
  • FTV Xplorer dockside at Oi. © Kongsberg Discovery FTV Xplorer dockside at Oi. © Kongsberg Discovery
  • KONGSBERG booth at Oi 2024. © Kongsberg Discovery KONGSBERG booth at Oi 2024. © Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery is using this year’s Oceanology International (Oi) as a platform to demonstrate existing leadership and future potential. Two technology launches will be revealed to attendees at the London event, taking place March 10-12, along with new collaborations, contracts and ocean insights. 

Action stations

Resilience, protection and the changing nature of risk will also be in the spotlight at the company’s stand, with live feeds of activities from the Oslofjord CMI Protection Test Bed. This facility allows public and private actors to explore and refine approaches to safeguarding critical infrastructure, utilizing advanced undersea technologies in real-world scenarios.

Participants eager to get even closer to the action are encouraged to participate in daily live technology demonstrations on the riverside by the exhibition center. The EM 2042 Multibeam System, Seapath 385 GNSS inertial navigation system, and CP300 ADCP transducer will be put through their paces on board the Fugro Academy Training Vessel.

Making a splash

The Kongsberg Discovery team is looking to make waves with the product launches, one within the sonar domain and the other in the field of inertial technology. Both are key segments for a company offering a wide range of products, developed across more than four decades of industry experience and operational success.

Further announcements are expected related to business areas across ocean science, defense and energy, showcasing developments in software and hardware. In addition, experts from Kongsberg Discovery will participate in a range of panel discussions, alongside hosting dedicated workshops during day one.

Critical moves

The protection benefits of Kongsberg Discovery’s technology have gained increased recognition in a geopolitical landscape currently defined by uncertainty. In particular, the Nord Stream explosions in 2022 highlighted the vulnerability of critical subsea infrastructure and the enhanced need for vigilance, preparedness and continual monitoring.

In a bid to help authorities, partners and clients respond to the dynamic risk picture, the company launched the CMI center last year. It provides a controlled, operationally realistic environment, allowing technologies to be trialed together, scenarios explored, and responses rehearsed in context.

It also delivers an ideal showcase for Kongsberg Discovery solutions, ranging from its HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to subsea sensors, real-time analytics, and integrated situational awareness systems.

Delegates participating in Oceanology International, held at ExCel London at the Royal Victoria Dock, can find out more and meet domain experts at Kongsberg Discovery’s stand, D600.

Related News

Transocean Barents semi-sub rig (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean-Valaris Tie-Up to Create $17B Offshore Drilling Major with 73 Rigs

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has agreed to acquire Valaris in an all-stock transaction valued at about $5.8 billion…

© Global Underwater Hub

Wins For Companies Across UK at Annual Subsea Expo Awards in Aberdeen

Companies and individuals leading the UK’s USD$12.8 billion (£9.4billion) underwater industry were honored at the Subsea…

Vanguard (source: DEEP)

The Rise of the Aquanaut

The feeling of awe and planetary connection experienced by astronauts observing Earth from low space orbit is known as the “overview effect…

Research Vessel Falkor (too) with ROV SuBastian deployed in the South Atlantic Ocean during the expedition. © Misha Vallejo Prut / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Argentina’s Deep Sea Is More Biodiverse Than Scientists Thought

On an Argentinian-led science expedition aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too), a science team observed stunning…

Ultralife Corporation to Display Battery Technology at Oceanology International 2026

Battery manufacturer Ultralife Corporation will be exhibiting at Oceanology International London from March 10-12 at the ExCel Centre.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, incoming CEO of the new company. © Kongsberg

Kongsberg Maritime Formally Separates From Kongsberg Gruppen

At a general meeting of Kongsberg Gruppen on Thursday afternoon, the separation of Kongsberg Maritime was formally approved by the shareholders.

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Uncrewed Maritime Systems in 2026: Unleashing Cooperative AI
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news