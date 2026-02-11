Kongsberg Discovery Prepares Product Launches, Demonstrations at Oi26

Kongsberg Discovery is using this year’s Oceanology International (Oi) as a platform to demonstrate existing leadership and future potential. Two technology launches will be revealed to attendees at the London event, taking place March 10-12, along with new collaborations, contracts and ocean insights.

Action stations

Resilience, protection and the changing nature of risk will also be in the spotlight at the company’s stand, with live feeds of activities from the Oslofjord CMI Protection Test Bed. This facility allows public and private actors to explore and refine approaches to safeguarding critical infrastructure, utilizing advanced undersea technologies in real-world scenarios.

Participants eager to get even closer to the action are encouraged to participate in daily live technology demonstrations on the riverside by the exhibition center. The EM 2042 Multibeam System, Seapath 385 GNSS inertial navigation system, and CP300 ADCP transducer will be put through their paces on board the Fugro Academy Training Vessel.

Making a splash

The Kongsberg Discovery team is looking to make waves with the product launches, one within the sonar domain and the other in the field of inertial technology. Both are key segments for a company offering a wide range of products, developed across more than four decades of industry experience and operational success.

Further announcements are expected related to business areas across ocean science, defense and energy, showcasing developments in software and hardware. In addition, experts from Kongsberg Discovery will participate in a range of panel discussions, alongside hosting dedicated workshops during day one.

Critical moves

The protection benefits of Kongsberg Discovery’s technology have gained increased recognition in a geopolitical landscape currently defined by uncertainty. In particular, the Nord Stream explosions in 2022 highlighted the vulnerability of critical subsea infrastructure and the enhanced need for vigilance, preparedness and continual monitoring.

In a bid to help authorities, partners and clients respond to the dynamic risk picture, the company launched the CMI center last year. It provides a controlled, operationally realistic environment, allowing technologies to be trialed together, scenarios explored, and responses rehearsed in context.

It also delivers an ideal showcase for Kongsberg Discovery solutions, ranging from its HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to subsea sensors, real-time analytics, and integrated situational awareness systems.

Delegates participating in Oceanology International, held at ExCel London at the Royal Victoria Dock, can find out more and meet domain experts at Kongsberg Discovery’s stand, D600.