 
New Wave Media

March 15, 2022

Kongsberg Maritime Launches New Multibeam Echosounder for USVs

©Kongsberg Maritime

©Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime has launched a new multibeam echosounder - EM 712 USV - for use with Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs).

The latest addition to  Kongsberg's EM 712 range of shallow- to medium-water multibeam echosounders for seabed mapping applications, the EM 712 USV has been specifically designed to be easily integrated with and operated from any USV, the company said.

According to the Norway-based company, the EM 712 USV, features a subsea container housing redesigned electronics, which would normally be located on the topside of a standard EM 712. 

"The container fits inside the same footprint as the transducers and can therefore be easily installed in a gondola, thereby reducing the number of cables protruding through the USV’s hull to a bare minimum," the company said.

The EM 712 USV is operated using KM’s SIS (Seafloor Information System) software, delivered via SIS Remote which enables users to remotely control the echosounder from an onsite location. 

"SIS Remote can also be operated through KM’s Blue Insight platform, the company’s next-generation, cloud-based solution for securely collecting, storing and processing data received from a survey vessel. Operators have the option of easily controlling the amount of data transmitted to suit the available bandwidth," Kongsberg Maritime said.

"The EM 712 USV is fully frequency-agile between 40 and 100 kHz, allowing for long-range and swath coverages by utilizing CW and FM chirp pulses, in combination with being a high-resolution sonar. It represents an ideal solution for platforms such as USVs which are subject to rapid movements as the swath coverage is fully stabilized for roll, pitch and yaw. This guarantees 100% coverage of the seabed even under harsh weather conditions," Kongsberg added.

“The new EM 712 USV is the outcome of a close collaboration between key customers, USV manufacturers and KM’s innovative product development team,” says Helge Uhlen, Vice President of Sales in Kongsberg Maritime.

"Over the years, the EM 712 has become the standard for high-resolution mapping of the seabed, from the shoreline to coastal depths as far down as 3,500m. With such high resolution and the resulting provision of very clean data, together with features like remote operation, dual swath, sector transmission and normalized backscatter, this new addition to the EM 712 family will provide USV operators and users with an unparalleled tool for mapping the oceans."

Related News

Photo Courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Donates Research Vessel to Italian Science Agency

Founders Eric and Wendy Schmidt donate research vessel Falkor to Italy’s science agency to conduct ocean science in the Mediterranean…

Meet SHADOWLARK: The $10M Personal Vessel Plus Submarine Package

SHADOWCAT and Triton Submarines have collaborated to develop and introduce a new Launch and Recovery Craft (LARC) dubbed SHADOWLARK.

Fig.1. General view of mapped bathymetry in the Baia Marine Protected Area. Image courtesy Norbit

Subsea Case Study: Acoustic Remote Sensing for Underwater Archaeology

The greatest archaeological treasures are not only hidden below the ground but many of them remain below water, on the  seabed and beneath.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of the GUH

UK’s Subsea Industry Can Create 180,000 New Jobs by 2035, Global Underwater Hub Says

The UK’s underwater industry, currently valued at £8 billion with a third of the global market share, has the potential to…

Subsea Expo panel session. Rear Admiral Paul Halton is shown at the back. ©Global Underwater Hub

Subsea Expo Focuses on $3 Trillion Opportunity

One of the first major UK industry events since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic heard Tuesday morning how, after a…

The Deepsea Semi floating wind foundation design has been developed for use in floating wind farms and for off-grid applications including temporary electrification of oil and gas installations in harsh environments. ©DNV

DNV Grants AiP for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floating Wind Foundation Designed for up to 15MW Turbines

Classification society and assurance provider DNV has awarded Odfjell Oceanwind an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its new…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SEATECHRIM

Specializes in manufacture of oceanography equipment and its components for operations in depths up to 6000m. We design and produce autonomous modules and moored buoys for monitoring of radioactivity and toxicity levels; marine magnetometer recording data; marine electric winches.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Creating a Digital Twin of the Ocean

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news