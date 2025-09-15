Monday, September 15, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 15, 2025

Norwegian Firm Grows USV Fleet with Additional HydroSurv Units

(Credit: HydroSurv)

(Credit: HydroSurv)

Norwegian firm Nordic USV has ordered two additional REAV‑47 hybrid uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) from HydroSurv.

The expansion will see USV Kuling and USV Storm join the fleet to scale up autonomous survey operations along Norway’s coastline.

The first REAV-47 USV Bris, delivered by HydroSurv to Nordic USV, has been deployed in Mo i Rana in northern Norway, and operated entirely remotely from Nordic USV’s control center in Bergen which is 786 km from Nordic USV’s Bergen base.

The USV recently completed a 320 km mission in 41 hours for Aqua Kompetanse, sailing between Ranfjorden and Velfjorden to map hydrographic conditions with no field personnel on site.

The vessel continues to support complex environmental and coastal monitoring missions with high-endurance, low-emission performance.

Building on the success of USV Bris, HydroSurv has commenced on-water trials for USV Kuling, the second REAV‑47 in the fleet. Once complete, the vessel will be transported to Bergen, Norway.

The third platform, USV Storm, is now in final production stages and will follow in delivery shortly thereafter. The expanded fleet will allow Nordic USV to respond to growing demand for sustainable, scalable survey operations throughout Norway’s coastal and fjord systems.

All vessels are based on HydroSurv’s commercial-duty REAV- 47 platform, featuring a 72-hour hybrid-electric endurance capability and fully integrated payload systems for deepwater profiling, bathymetric mapping and remote operations.

Related News

(Credit: Deep Ocean Search)

Exail to Supply Next-Gen Navigation System for Deep Sea Exploration Firm

Deep Ocean Search (DOS), a deep-sea exploration company, has selected Exail to provide the navigation and acoustic positioning…

© UKHO

UKHO to Host ‘S-100 in focus’ Panel at London International Shipping Week 2025

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) will host an in-person panel discussion during London International Shipping Week (LISW) 2025…

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Kicks Off Seismic Imaging for Utsira North OBN Survey

Viridien has started the processing and imaging phase for the Utsira North multi-client Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey…

Four Oshen C-Stars departing St. Thomas on the back of a deployment vessel for future observations of Atlantic hurricanes. Credit: Oshen

NOAA and Partners Deploy C-Star USVs to Collect Hurricane Data

NOAA, in partnership with The University of Southern Mississippi and with the robotics company Oshen, launched five small…

From Left: Martin Wien Fjell, President; Jens Abrahamsen, Vice President; and Audun Berg, Executive Vice President, Kongsberg Discovery. © Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery Announces Passive Acoustic Technology

Kongsberg Discovery is targeting a global roll out of advanced passive acoustic technology, helping markets such as the oil…

Steve Ward. © Tritech

Tritech Joins Ward as EVP

Steve Ward has been appointed Executive Vice President with responsibility for Tritech International Ltd, part of the General…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news