Norwegian Firm Grows USV Fleet with Additional HydroSurv Units

Norwegian firm Nordic USV has ordered two additional REAV‑47 hybrid uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) from HydroSurv.

The expansion will see USV Kuling and USV Storm join the fleet to scale up autonomous survey operations along Norway’s coastline.

The first REAV-47 USV Bris, delivered by HydroSurv to Nordic USV, has been deployed in Mo i Rana in northern Norway, and operated entirely remotely from Nordic USV’s control center in Bergen which is 786 km from Nordic USV’s Bergen base.

The USV recently completed a 320 km mission in 41 hours for Aqua Kompetanse, sailing between Ranfjorden and Velfjorden to map hydrographic conditions with no field personnel on site.

The vessel continues to support complex environmental and coastal monitoring missions with high-endurance, low-emission performance.

Building on the success of USV Bris, HydroSurv has commenced on-water trials for USV Kuling, the second REAV‑47 in the fleet. Once complete, the vessel will be transported to Bergen, Norway.

The third platform, USV Storm, is now in final production stages and will follow in delivery shortly thereafter. The expanded fleet will allow Nordic USV to respond to growing demand for sustainable, scalable survey operations throughout Norway’s coastal and fjord systems.

All vessels are based on HydroSurv’s commercial-duty REAV- 47 platform, featuring a 72-hour hybrid-electric endurance capability and fully integrated payload systems for deepwater profiling, bathymetric mapping and remote operations.