NKT Emerges as Preferred Bidder for UK HVDC Interconnector

(Credit: NKT)

(Credit: NKT)

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has been selected as the preferred bidder to deliver the 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power cable system for Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL3), a major interconnector project linking Scotland and England.

The announcement was made by SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission, joint venture partners developing the 680-kilometer subsea and onshore cable link. The project is designed to strengthen Britain’s electricity backbone, boost system resilience, and help deliver more clean energy across the country.

EGL3 is part of a broader UK investment program aimed at expanding the transmission grid to accommodate the country’s growing renewable power capacity.

The parties will now move into negotiations with the aim of signing a final contract.

“We are honored to be selected as the preferred bidder for EGL3, a key project in the upgrade and decarbonization of Great Britain’s power system. This milestone marks the continuation of our strong collaboration with SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission, and demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting the development of the UK’s power transmission grid through our extensive experience in large-scale HVDC turnkey projects,” said Claes Westerlind, President and CEO of NKT.

