Kongsberg Maritime Shuts Down KM Contros

Kongsberg Maritime (KM), a Norwegian technology enterprise within the Kongsberg Gruppen, informed that it has suspended the sale of the previously announced German KM Contros GmbH to AML Oceanographic Ltd. (AML).



Following a strategic evaluation and prioritization of the KM business in 2019, the company decided to divest Contros, and a Letter of Intent was signed with a future buyer of the business.



However, the companies have now agreed not to pursue the previously announced letter of intent, and the sale of Contros will therefore not proceed. Consequently, Kongsberg Maritime has decided to cease the Contros operations, a press release said.



Contros is a subdivision of the Sensors & Robotics division in KM, it’s located in Kiel/Hamburg, Germany. Contros has two primary lines of business: sensors that measure dissolved gases in water, and platforms and deployment systems for in-situ oceanographic measurement.



KM said that it will conduct a staged closure of the operations of Contros during the first half of 2020 while still stand by its commitments to customers, employees and other stakeholders.