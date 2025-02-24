Monday, February 24, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 24, 2025

KOTUG Completes SPM Buoy Upgrade for Azule Energy

  • 100 GTP CALM Buoy W&R DSC Image: KOTUG
  • 400_Waveboat support_DCS Image: KOTUG
  • 100 GTP CALM Buoy W&R DSC Image: KOTUG 100 GTP CALM Buoy W&R DSC Image: KOTUG
  • 400_Waveboat support_DCS Image: KOTUG 400_Waveboat support_DCS Image: KOTUG

KOTUG completed the replacement of the bogie wheel and rail system on Azule Energy's Single Point Mooring (SPM) CALM buoy in Angola's Block 18. This buoy, one of the largest of its kind in the world, was installed in 2007 at approximately 1,200 meters. It is the primary export route for oil from the Greater Plutonio FPSO.

The key objective for the project was to ensure that the replacement work was carried out without disrupting ongoing oil production and export operations. To achieve this, KOTUG’s team conducted a comprehensive site survey, handled engineering and procurement, and developed detailed procedures to ensure safe, high-quality execution within the limited timeframe between tanker calls at the SPM.

In October 2024, KOTUG’s 31-person team worked around the clock to complete the work safely, finishing 7 hours ahead of schedule despite the CALM buoy being handed over 15 hours later than expected. The 24-hour operation included transfers between the DP2 Offshore Support Vessel and the CALM buoy during nighttime—an unusual field task.

Related News

Integrated system for the transportation of fluids and gases (Credit: Strohm)

Strohm, UNITECH Unite for Enhanced Subsea Pipeline Solutions

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Strohm, and provider of subsea connection systems UNITECH Offshore have signed…

Illustration (Credit: Tekmar Group)

Tekmar’s Ryder Gets Nexans’ Multi-Year Subsea Engineering Contract

Tekmar Group's subsidiary Ryder, a provider of global subsea engineering consultancy solutions, has secured a three-year…

Image_Courtesy_CorPower Ocean

CorPower Gets Funding for Wave Energy Scale-Up

CorPower Ocean was selected as a winner of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program and has been awarded…

Sensor development at NOC Photo_ Credit NOC

£4M Investment to Enhance Marine Robotics Research Capabilities

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has been awarded £4 million to bring next-generation sensing capabilities to…

(Credit: Kystdesign)

Kystdesign Books Its Largest ROV and Subsea Equipment Order to Date

Engineering firm Kystdesign has secured a contract to supply four work class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and accompanying…

(Credit: Baker Hughes)

Baker Hughes Launches All-Electric Subsea Production System

Energy technology company Baker Hughes has launched its new all-electric subsea production system, the industry’s first fully…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news