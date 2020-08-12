 
New Wave Media

August 12, 2020

Kraken Adds Offshore Exec Sam Allen as Advisor

Canada-based Kraken Robotics announced that it has hired longtime offshore industry executive Sam Allen as a strategic advisor to help the marine technology company refine its strategy for the international offshore energy market.

Allen was President of Technip Canada from 1997 to 2012 and headed up Technip Oceania from 2012 until he retired from Technip in 2018.

At Kraken, he will focus on landing additional pilot projects and converting pilot projects to longer-term recurring revenue contracts, the company said, adding this may include collaboration with additional industry partners as well as M&A activity.

“Kraken has developed industry leading underwater data acquisition and analytic tools that can provide ultra-high definition images of subsea assets and infrastructure,” said Karl Kenny, Kraken President & CEO. “Our challenge now is to apply Artificial Intelligence to analyze the data and to monitor the change in subsea assets over time to be able to predict the state of these assets into the future (i.e. predictive analytics). We continue to refine our tools and processes through lessons learned on our OceanVision pilot project as well as numerous other pilot projects we have completed for a variety of customers (military, offshore energy, ocean science, etc.). We look forward to leveraging Sam’s experience and relationships to generate significant growth for our robotic services and data business.”

“With more than 30 years of experience in the offshore energy industry, I have first-hand experience in the power of underwater robotics which to date has mainly consisted of using remotely operated vehicles for inspection and manipulation of subsea assets,” Allen said. “I expect the utilization of autonomous systems and robotics in the offshore energy market to grow significantly over the coming years as companies invest in new projects and extending the life cycle of legacy assets through the use of high-quality data acquisition sensors, machine learning  and predictive analytics. With a strong portfolio of ultra-high definition imaging data acquisition and analytic tools, Kraken has the potential to build a significant recurring revenue business.”

artificial intelligenceautonomous systemsenergy
Email

Related News

(Photo: SMD)

SMD to Supply ROV for Petrovietnam Subsidiary

U.K.-based Soil Machine Dynamics Limited (SMD) said it has won a multimillion-dollar contract to supply a medium-sized work…

Stevie, the Taurob robot, at Shetland Gas Plant. Photo from Total.

INTERVIEW: Kris Kydd, Head of Robotics, at Total E&P UK; Total’s “Stevie the Robot”

Total has been working on robotics for some years now, having launched the Argos challenge in 2013 and now getting ready…

Jason Gillham (left) and Chris Gilson with one of 2G Robotic’s latest RECON line of payloads for light, modular AUVs.

Founding CEO Gillham Steps Down at 2G Robotics

Jason Gillham, founding Chief Executive Officer of underwater laser scanner and imaging systems specialist, 2G Robotics,…

© sedsembak / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

A free webinar will deliver latest forecasts and market intelligence for the global floating production industry, offering…

Fredrik Nilsson (Photo: Trelleborg Group)

Trelleborg Names Nilsson as New CFO

Fredrik Nilsson has been hired to take over as the new Chief Financial Officer of Sweden-based engineered polymer solutions company Trelleborg Group…

Image Credit: CorPower

CorPower Starts Wave Energy Project in Portugal

CorPower, a Swedish developer of wave energy converters, is establishing an R&D, Manufacturing & Service Centre for wave…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SIDUS Solutions LLC

Simply put, SIDUS Solutions builds high quality products and offers outstanding support. No big sales pitch, just these simple facts with a solemn pledge of outstanding reliability based on SIDUS’ technical capabilities for engineering and maintaining underwater systems…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news