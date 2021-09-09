Thursday, September 9, 2021
 
New Wave Media

September 9, 2021

Kraken Receives $765K Sensor Order

Kraken Robotics announced an order for an AquaPix MINSAS 120 sonar system from a "Fortune 500 company" with activities in the defense sector. Total contract value is approximately $765,000. This is a new Kraken customer and due to the nature of this customer’s business, Kraken cannot disclose further details. The company expects to fulfill this order in Q1/2022.

