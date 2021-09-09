Kraken Receives $765K Sensor Order

Kraken Robotics announced an order for an AquaPix MINSAS 120 sonar system from a "Fortune 500 company" with activities in the defense sector. Total contract value is approximately $765,000. This is a new Kraken customer and due to the nature of this customer’s business, Kraken cannot disclose further details. The company expects to fulfill this order in Q1/2022.

Please join us Aug. 11th at 3 p.m. EDT for a one-hour seminar on the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), with…

Divers have discovered rare remains of a military vessel in the ancient sunken city of Thônis-Heracleion—once Egypt's largest…

Energy and telecom cable systems company Prysmian Group announced it has taken delivery of the "unique" and "record-breaking"…

ABB has secured a contract worth around $120 million to supply the overall Electrical Power System (EPS) for Chevron's multi…

China will explore ways to increase its ocean "carbon sink" and enhance climate resilience in its marine ecological system…

Featured Companies

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.