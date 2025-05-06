 
New Wave Media

May 6, 2025

Kraken Robotics’ Expansion Continues

Since it was founded in 2012, the Kraken Robotics story has been one of continual growth, both organically and via acquisition. A core premise of its business are enabling everyone, from subsea defense to commercial companies to explorers, to see more clearly underwater via high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services. Marine Technology TV caught up with Lynne Adu, EVP and CCO, Kraken Robotics recently to discuss its next-step to provide Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) as a service, as well as the powerful growth in its battery business.

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
