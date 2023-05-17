Kraken Robotics Wins $16m Order for SeaPower Batteries

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), has received a purchase order for subsea batteries valued at $16 million. Deliveries will occur in 2023 and 2024. The purchase order includes a significant advance payment. With this order Kraken has now received more than $30 million of purchase orders in the last six months for its SeaPower subsea batteries. Since the beginning of 2022, Kraken has announced more than $120 million of contracts.

HydroSurv, a provider of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) has sold three REAV-16 inland multi-purpose USVs to new customer MSeis Limited.

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030…

A changing climate is upon us, with more frequent land and marine heatwaves, forest fires, atmospheric rivers and floods.

Partners in Danish carbon capture and storage Project Greensand have developed technology for frequent seismic monitoring…

Nauticus Robotics announced it has been awarded an additional $2.7 million under its current contract with Leidos for the…

Shell Plc will use AI-based technology from big-data analytics firm SparkCognition in its deep sea exploration and production…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research