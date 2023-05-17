Wednesday, May 17, 2023
 
Kraken Robotics Wins $16m Order for SeaPower Batteries

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), has received a purchase order for subsea batteries valued at $16 million. Deliveries will occur in 2023 and 2024. The purchase order includes a significant advance payment. With this order Kraken has now received more than $30 million of purchase orders in the last six months for its SeaPower subsea batteries. Since the beginning of 2022, Kraken has announced more than $120 million of contracts.

