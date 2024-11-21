Thursday, November 21, 2024
 
New Wave Media

November 21, 2024

Kraken Robotics Records 52% Interim Revenue Bump

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has filed financial results for the third quarter of 2024, marking a 52% increase in year-to-date revenue as the company remains on track for a record year.

Consolidated revenue year-to-date increased 52% to $63.2 million, compared to $41.6 million in the comparable nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, Kraken Robotics reported.

In the first nine months of 2024, Kraken Robotics’ product revenue increased 45% to $47.8 million, compared to $33.0 million for the same period a year earlier.

Gross profit year-to-date increased 40% to $31.2 million, implying a 49.0% gross profit margin percentage year-to-date against the year before, while the net income in the period increased 117% to $6.4 million, compared to net income of $3.0 million in the comparable nine-month period.

For the third quarter of 2024 alone, consolidated revenue for declined 4% to $19.5 million compared to $20.3 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

The year-over-year decline occurred as a significant increase in SeaPower subsea batteries and Services revenue (Sub-Bottom Imager and Acoustic Corer) did not offset lower KATFISH and Remote Mine Disposal System (RMDS) revenue, according to the company.

“Fiscal 2024 is on track to be another record year for Kraken, driven by strength across defense and offshore energy end markets where there is increased focus on surveillance and security of critical underwater infrastructure.

“While the demand environment for our technology solutions across defense and offshore energy has never been better, we have also made operational improvements positioning us to better execute on these opportunities as they land. Having completed a $52 million equity financing in October, we have significantly strengthened our balance sheet this year with more than $115 million of new equity and committed credit facilities.

“This increases our ability to ramp production, continue to push our innovation agenda forward on new product design and new service offerings, and act on select niche accretive acquisition opportunities,” said Greg Reid, Kraken President and CEO.

Related News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Secures OBN Survey in Europe

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured an ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe.The company's node-on-a-rope crew…

Overall Winner of the Teledyne Marine photo contest: Image by Rita Novo, VLIZ - Flanders Marine Institute, taken in the Belgian Part of the North Sea (BPNS), 2023 / Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

... And the Winner is ...

The 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest Winners Teledyne Marine announced the winners of its 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Hooks 3D Streamer Contract Offshore India

Norwegian seismic company TGS has secured a 3D streamer contract for Oil and Gas Natural Corporation (ONGC) in the Mahanadi…

Copyright acrogame/AdobeStock

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Submarine Networks

Submarine communication cables – almost 560 of them deployed to date – crisscross our oceans, interconnecting continents…

Source: CSIRO

Robotic Hand Designed to Move Coral

A world-first soft robotic ‘hand’, developed by researchers at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, could transform the delicate…

MarONet buoy and Professor David Antoine. Image courtesy Curtin

Curtin, NASA Tap Ocean Information from Space

Curtin University has joined forces with NASA, University of Miami, San José State University and the National Institute…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The art of surveying artificial reefs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

B2B Online Content Writer / Journalist / Editor (FULLY REMOTE)

● Maritime Reporter & Engineering News

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news