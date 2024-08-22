Thursday, August 22, 2024
 
New Wave Media

August 22, 2024

Kraken Robotics Reports Revenue Jump

Source: Kraken Robotics

Source: Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. has reported a 67% increase in consolidated revenue for Q2 2024, $22.8 million compared to $13.7 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.  

Year-to-date it increased 105% to $43.6 million, compared to $21.2 million in the comparable 6-month period ending June 30, 2023.  

Product revenue in the quarter increased 83% to $19.2 million arising from continued sales across key products including subsea batteries, synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) systems, remote mine hunting and disposal systems and KATFISH™.  

During the quarter Kraken Robotics announced several new orders, including over $8 million in subsea battery orders, an $8 million acoustic corer project, and a KATFISH related order of $3.7 million.

Services revenue in the quarter increased 11% to $3.5 million compared to $3.2 million in the prior year with projects using Sub-Bottom Imager™, Acoustic Corer™ and KATFISH.  

Gross profit in Q2 2024 increased 50% to $11.6 million implying a 51.0% gross margin percentage compared to 56.7% in Q2 2023.

Total assets were $96.1 million on June 30, 2024, compared to $70.5 million on June 30, 2023. Cash at the end of the quarter totaled $20.4 million.

“We are pleased to report another strong growth quarter with adjusted EBITDA margins of 24% versus 22% in the year-ago quarter. During the quarter, we strengthened our balance sheet with a $20 million equity financing and $45 million of new committed credit facilities. The demand environment for our technology solutions has never been better and the opportunities we are seeing in both our defense and offshore energy markets continues to grow,” said Kraken President and CEO Greg Reid.

Kraken says that industry demand signals are solid with an increasing focus on the surveillance and security of critical underwater infrastructure and subsea warfare driven by increased geopolitical tensions. Against this backdrop, the growth of unmanned systems in the subsea domain is accelerating, as subsea drones are seen as a complement to very expensive, exquisite surface warfare assets and submarines.

In the mine warfare arena, navies around the world are in various stages of planning and executing upgrades with multiple large tenders in the market or coming to market in the next one to four years. In some countries, the program sizes being discussed are much larger than industry had been initially expecting.

Several of Kraken’s UUV customers have publicly announced facility upgrades or plans for expansion (Anduril, HII, Teledyne Gavia) highlighting the strong demand they are seeing in the market. These are positive indications for Kraken’s markets, as it is a component and subsystem supplier into these companies (sonar and batteries).

Kraken is planning for additional capacity for subsea batteries, as its current customers are seeing strong growth. In addition, it is having engineering and business development discussions with a variety of other companies working subsea. These discussions pertain to both existing and next generation designs.

The services business, focused on commercial offshore wind and oil and gas, expects a record year, driven by growth in the offshore energy market and requirements for seabed and sub-seabed intelligence during the development, construction and operations/maintenance part of the subsea asset lifecycle.

Kraken’s annual financial guidance remains unchanged. It expects revenue between $90.0 million to $100.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the $18.0 million to $24.0 million range. Capital and intangible asset expenditures in 2024 are expected to range from $6.0 million to $7.0 million.

Related News

Martin Klein (courtesy Martin Klein and the MIT Museum)

MTS, SUT to Honor Marty Klein with Capt. Don Walsh Award for Ocean Exploration

The Marine Technology Society (MTS) and the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) announced Martin “Marty” Klein as the…

Paula Mendonça, Executive Director of the Ocean Startup Project. Image courtesy Ocean Startup Project

Apply Now for the Fourth Ocean Startup Challenge

The Ocean Startup Project announced the launch of its fourth Ocean Startup Challenge, encouraging innovators and entrepreneurs…

Image courtesy Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia Expands in Iceland

Marine technology company Teledyne Gavia announced it has expanded its engineering and production facilities in Kopavogur…

Diagram of inertial navigation system courtesy of Exail. Image courtesy Exail

Less is More with Gyroscopes

A new generation of fiber optic gyroscopes is taking the accuracy of inertial navigation systems higher and the payload lower.A…

Farsounder's CSB Data Explorer was created in partnership with the International SeaKeepers Society, the IHO, and The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project. Image courtesy Farsounder

New Crowdsourced Bathymetry Data Explorer Platform Debuts

FarSounder released its CSB Data Explorer, a web-based platform that enables contributors of crowdsourced bathymetry (CSB)…

Dr. Jill Tupitza and doctoral student Allison Noble collect near-bottom water aboard Research Vessel Pelican to obtain oxygen measurements used to determine the size of the Gulf of Mexico hypoxic zone. (LUMCON/LSU, Cassandra Glaspie)

Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone More Than Double 2035 Target

NOAA-supported scientists have announced that this year’s Gulf of Mexico “dead zone”— an area of low to no oxygen that can…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Clearing Data Processing Bottlenecks
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news