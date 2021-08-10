L3Harris Demos Live Underwater Autonomy @ Winterfest 2021 in Australia

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), in collaboration with underwater systems partner Marine Tech Systems (MTS), has demonstrated live underwater autonomy capabilities during the 2021 Winterfest at Lake Saint Clair in Tasmania, Australia.

L3Harris was a participant in this year's Winterfest event, August 3-6, demonstrating its Iver Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) conducted by MTS. AMC Search, the training and consultancy division of the Australian Maritime College, hosted its annual Autonomous Maritime System

(AMS) event at Lake Saint Clair to conduct individual and collaborative capabilities while fostering and developing relationships amongst Australian AMS users within academia, defense and industry.

“Our relationship with MTS and its sister company, Blue Ocean Monitoring of Western Australia, enables us to help AMC Search further understand autonomous undersea operations,” said Alan Clements, Managing Director, Australian Operations, L3Harris. “This is an opportunity to showcase the outstanding versatility and reliability of the Iver family of AUVs from L3Harris.”

The Iver's modular open systems architecture (MOSA) flexibility is designed to allow for rapid configuration to leverage the newest sensor and communications payloads.