 
New Wave Media

August 10, 2021

L3Harris Demos Live Underwater Autonomy @ Winterfest 2021 in Australia

L3Harris Iver3 AUV operating live during the 2021 Winterfest at Lake Saint Clair in Tasmania, Australia. Image courtesy L3Harris

L3Harris Iver3 AUV operating live during the 2021 Winterfest at Lake Saint Clair in Tasmania, Australia. Image courtesy L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), in collaboration with underwater systems partner Marine Tech Systems (MTS), has demonstrated live underwater autonomy capabilities during the 2021 Winterfest at Lake Saint Clair in Tasmania, Australia.

L3Harris was a participant in this year's Winterfest event, August 3-6, demonstrating its Iver Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) conducted by MTS. AMC Search, the training and consultancy division of the Australian Maritime College, hosted its annual Autonomous Maritime System
(AMS) event at Lake Saint Clair to conduct individual and collaborative capabilities while fostering and developing relationships amongst Australian AMS users within academia, defense and industry.

“Our relationship with MTS and its sister company, Blue Ocean Monitoring of Western Australia, enables us to help AMC Search further understand autonomous undersea operations,” said Alan Clements, Managing Director, Australian Operations, L3Harris. “This is an opportunity to showcase the outstanding versatility and reliability of the Iver family of AUVs from L3Harris.”

The Iver's modular open systems architecture (MOSA) flexibility is designed to allow for rapid configuration to leverage the newest sensor and communications payloads.

Related News

CorPower WEC - Credit: CorePower (file photo)

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

Wave energy technology developer CorPower has said it has completed construction of the world’s largest wave energy test-rig…

The dual screen set up of EOD Workspace Simulator. Operator view is on the left, supervisor view on the right. Photo courtesy Greensea

New EOD Workspace Simulator from Greensea, GRi

Greensea Systems has launched the new EOD Workspace Simulator. The new simulator, created in partnership with GRi Simulations…

Image courtesy Archer Knight

An Overview of the Work Class ROV Market

Demand for work-class ROVs (WROV) has traditionally been determined by the state of the global offshore oil & gas industry.

Credit: DNV

DNV to Conduct Safety Study at Offshore Hydrogen Production Site in France

DNV, an energy industry consultancy and assurance provider, said Thursday it would lead the process safety study to identify the main environmental…

A curious whale greets guests in a Hurtigruten Expeditions' zodiac in Antarctica. Photo: GENNA ROLAND/Hurtigruten Expeditions

Cruise Company Partners to Study, Protect Marine Mammals in Antarctica

Hurtigruten Expeditions strengthened its partnership with the California Ocean Alliance (COA) to better understand and protect…

Photo courtesy KAUST

Professor Raquel S. Peixoto: The Coral Warrior

The world’s coral reefs are in crisis, with climate change emerging as the biggest threat of mass coral reef bleaching. Coral…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

TRITON IMAGING INC.

Triton Imaging is an industry leader in the development and sale of seafloor imaging software. For over 30 years and with over 2000 systems sold worldwide Triton continues to provide innovative software solutions to customers in the global defense, commercial survey…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician-Ship

● Mercy Ships ● Africa

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news