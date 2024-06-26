 
New Wave Media

June 26, 2024

L3Harris, Seasats Trial Autonomous Ops

(Photo: L3Harris Technologies)

(Photo: L3Harris Technologies)

L3Harris Technologies joined maritime startup Seasats to test the advanced capabilities of an autonomous surface vessel (ASV) in the Pacific Ocean.

Seasats and L3Harris demonstrated reliable, resilient and effective operations off the coast of Hawaii with a surfboard-size ASV after completing a 2,500-mile journey from San Diego, California, to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The 10-week voyage also proved the ASV’s seaworthiness while continuously operating in challenging conditions.

“The ability of ASVs to prove their prolonged and reliable operations in the ocean is critical for establishing their effectiveness as a hard-to-detect, autonomous and affordable platform for L3Harris’ collaborative network payloads – essential for military effectiveness in contested environments,” said Andrew Puryear, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, L3Harris. “We are committed to collaborating with promising startups on innovative solutions that will make an impact in supporting the U.S., its allies and partners.”

Seasats manufactures ASVs under the product name Lightfish, which operate autonomously in all maritime environments for up to six months.

“We were extremely pleased how well the Lightfish navigated the challenges of an open ocean environment during our transit to Hawaii,” said Mike Flanigan, CEO and President, Seasats. “We see ASVs as a force multiplier and another way to affordably and quickly grow U.S. naval presence around the world.”

Seasats is a privately-owned company that designs and produces solar-powered maritime ASVs for military and commercial use. L3Harris invested in Seasats in 2022 as part of its ongoing strategy to adopt emerging technologies that address customers’ growing requirements for innovative, agile solutions that can be fielded rapidly.

Related News

PXGEO’s MantaRay is a hovering autonomous underwater vehicle engineered to deploy and recover ocean bottom nodes with minimal impact to the ocean floor. Source: PXGEO

Autonomous Survey Technology: Cutting the Umbilical

There is a flurry of development underway to cut seafloor seismic and geotechnical survey technologies free from on-site control.The deeper you go…

A Sea Baby uncrewed surface vehicle (File photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Ukraine's Drone Success Shapes US Pacific 'Hellscape' Strategy

On a website run by the Ukrainian security service, donors anywhere in the world can pledge money to build Ukraine's cutting…

Survitec Snags JMSDF Submarine Escape Suit Contract

Survitec won a multi-year servicing contract from Sojitz Aerospace, on behalf of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF)…

(Credit: OPT)

OPT Ships First Set of WAM-Vs to Sulmara

U.S.-based marine power, data, and services company Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has delivered first set of new unmanned…

(Photo: Exail)

Exail Launches Its New DriX O-16 USV

Within a week, Exail’s new transoceanic uncrewed surface vessel (USV), DriX O-16, was launched and tested at sea, and demonstrated…

The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Equinor)

OneSubsea Scoops 'Sizeable' Contract for Work at Troll Gas Field in North Sea

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7, has secured a contract from Equinor for work at Troll…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news