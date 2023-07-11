Wednesday, July 12, 2023
 
New Wave Media

July 11, 2023

NOAA Launches $60 Million Ocean-Based Climate Resilience Accelerators Program

Two people deploy a towed camera system from a research vessel at sea. (Image credit: NOAA)

Two people deploy a towed camera system from a research vessel at sea. (Image credit: NOAA)

The Department of Commerce and NOAA are launching the Ocean-Based Climate Resilience Accelerators program, a $60 million investment in coastal resilience and American small businesses through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. The program, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, will foster public-private partnerships to help support small businesses that are developing sustainable technologies geared toward climate resilience to attract capital, mature their technologies and scale their business models for climate impact.

“To tackle the urgent threat that climate change poses, we need all hands on deck — that means the public and private sectors — to develop next generation technologies and innovations that will bolster climate resilience and protect our future,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are ensuring that America’s small businesses — the backbone of our economy — are part of developing climate solutions that make our communities healthier and local economies stronger.”

Accelerators are private entities that support the development of innovative early to mid-stage businesses with training, resources, mentorship and seed funding, with the aim of bringing products to market. NOAA will invest in business accelerators that bring together stakeholders to understand how ocean observation technologies and information services can support solutions to specific climate resilience challenges, and foster sustainable business models geared towards climate resilience.

“Climate change impacts every community in America, and the need for climate resilience is growing rapidly," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. "Facing this challenge requires the active participation of government, the private sector, academia, tribes and stakeholders to find effective resilience strategies. This accelerator program creates a forum for those communities to come together and advance our capacity for resilience."

The program will form partnerships with and fund eligible U.S.-based organizations to develop business accelerators to identify and support small businesses across ocean-based climate resilience theme areas to attract capital, mature their technologies, and scale their business models for climate impact and economic prosperity. Those theme areas are:

  • Ocean-based renewable energy.
  • Coastal and ocean carbon sequestration monitoring and accounting.
  • Hazard mitigation and coastal resilience.
  • Ecosystems services, including change detection, change analysis and change adaptation and mitigation.
  • Other ocean, coastal and Great Lakes-based climate resilience theme areas as determined by the applicant.

“With this program, NOAA is boosting the potential for novel and innovative solutions to create climate resilience by advancing public-private partnerships," said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service. "This not only benefits coastal communities, but also supports our nation’s growing blue economy."

The program is a two-phase competitive funding opportunity. Phase one, open for applications through September 11, 2023, will fund selected projects with up to $250,000 per project for accelerator program design. The second phase of the competition will invite all applicants selected in phase one to apply for funding of up to $10 million each to implement their program design.

“The outcome we're expecting is an expansion of ocean enterprise public private partnerships and sustainable business models for high-impact ocean-based climate technologies, products and services that can help tackle the twin goals of climate resilience and adaptation,” said Carl C. Gouldman, director of the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System Office.

Related News

© Ben Hunnego / MarineTraffic.com

Pieces of Shattered Titanic Submersible Brought Ashore in Canada

A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to…

An autonomous boat made by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso floats at Ascarate Lake, located in El Paso, Texas. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.

UTEP Researchers put Autonomous Survey Boat to the Test

Researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso have constructed a fully autonomous boat that can carry out bathymetric…

(Photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Titanic Sub Pieces Found on Ocean Floor; No Survivors

The five people aboard a missing submersible are thought to be dead, according to the company that owns the vessel, bringing…

(File photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Search for Missing Titanic Sub Focuses on Area Where Sounds Detected

Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday concentrated their efforts on a remote…

Victor 6000 ROV (FILE PHOTO: © Ifremer / Michel Gouillou)

French Send Deep Diving Robot to Help Titanic Sub Search

A French robot that can dive to 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) underwater is on its way to help find a tourist submersible that…

Image courtesy ACE/Hydromea

Type-Approval for Underwater Inspection Robot

Air Control Entech (ACE), a remote technology specialist headquartered in Scotland, received class approval from DNV for…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023
Search Marine Technology Jobs

RV Captain & Marine Operations Supervisor

● Kaneohe, Hawaii, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news