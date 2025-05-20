 
New Wave Media

May 20, 2025

US Launches Process for Offshore Mineral Lease Sale

© TipTopMap / Adobe Stock

© TipTopMap / Adobe Stock

The US Department of the Interior has announced it is initiating the process to evaluate a potential mineral lease sale in the waters offshore American Samoa.

This marks the first such action by Interior in over 30 years and could pave the way for future extraction of critical minerals from the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

“Critical minerals are fundamental to strengthening our nation's resilience and safeguarding our national interests,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By providing opportunities to responsibly access deep-sea mineral resources, we are supporting both American economic growth and national security.”

Interior manages approximately 3.2 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf—an area larger than the entire U.S. landmass. President Trump’s Executive Order “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources” identifies seabed mineral development as vital to U.S. national security, particularly in light of growing activity by China and Russia in the Pacific region and America’s ongoing reliance on foreign critical minerals.

On April 8, 2025, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management received a formal request for a lease sale from U.S.-based company Impossible Metals. In response, BOEM will begin a multi-step evaluation process grounded in science, public engagement and environmental stewardship.

The first formal step will be the publication of a request for information and Interest in the Federal Register. This notice will seek input from the Indigenous Island community, ocean users, industry stakeholders, government agencies and the public. Feedback will help inform BOEM’s assessment of geologic conditions, potential environmental and cultural impacts and the multiple uses of the area, such as navigation and fishing.

BOEM will also ensure full compliance with all applicable laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act and the National Historic Preservation Act.

Earlier in May, the International Seabed Authority issued a statement following the announcement that deep-sea mining firm The Metals Co has asked the Trump administration to approve its plans to mine the international seabed.

Leticia Reis de Carvalho Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority, said: “The issuance of an Executive Order by the Government of the United States regarding deep-seabed mineral resources raises specific concerns because while the Order primarily addresses domestic political and policy matters, its reference to applicability in areas beyond national jurisdiction becomes a matter of the rule of law within the global ocean governance framework known as UNCLOS (the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea); concerns made more severe by the fact that the recent permit request is for mining in the deep sea outside of the jurisdiction of the United States.

“Its issuance is also surprising because for over 30 years the US has been a reliable observer and significant contributor to the negotiations of the International Seabed Authority, actively providing technical expertise to each stage of the development of the ISA regulatory framework.”


Related News

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in Liverpool have used satellite data to create a unique insight into the iconic Mersey River that will help port operators be smarter about managing complex navigation channels. Credit: NOC

Satellites Help NOC Track Tidal Change for Safer Port Operations

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in Liverpool have used satellite data to create insight into the…

Vatn Systems announced the launch of its new innovative AUV-torpedo product line and the opening of a manufacturing facility. Credit: Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems Launches New AUV and Rhode Island Manufacturing Facility

Vatn Systems, a defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military and allies…

Verlume has appointed C.A. Richards & Associates, Inc as its latest business development partner in the United States of America. Credit: Verlume

Verlume Bolsters US Sales Plans with C.A. Richards & Associates as Partner Appointment

Verlume, a leader in subsea batteries and power management systems, has appointed C.A. Richards & Associates, Inc as its…

AeroVironment, Inc. announced the successful completion of the transaction between AeroVironment, Inc. and BlueHalo, LLC. Credit: AeroVironment

AeroVironment and BlueHalo Complete Transaction

AeroVironment, Inc. announced the successful completion of the transaction between AeroVironment, Inc. and BlueHalo, LLC…

Bayesian (File photo: Perini Navi)

Diver Killed During Salvage of Bayesian

Work to recover the late British tech tycoon Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht off the coast of northern Sicily has been paused…

L-R: Captain Jim Lovell - Navy Develop - Head of Underwater Battlespace Capability, Commander Mark Butcher - Navy Develop - Hydrographic, Meteorology and Oceanographic Capability Sponsor, Jon Godsell, Maritime Systems Programme Manager, Dstl, NOC CEO Dr John Siddorn, and Andy Liddell, Head of Maritime Unmanned System, SALMO and Boats, Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S). Credit: NOC

NOC and Royal Navy Renew MOU on Underwater Systems

The UK's National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has renewed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Royal Navy, reinforcing…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news