 
New Wave Media

August 17, 2020

OPT Launches Subsea Battery

Image by OPT

Image by OPT

U.S. based ocean energy technology developer Ocean Power Technologies has launched a tech called the Subsea Battery solution for offshore installation.

OPT said that the lithium-iron-phosphate battery system with a nominal storage capacity of 132 kilowatt-hours provides uninterruptable power for offshore installations requiring electric power, backup, or emergency power for short term missions.

The subsea battery, according to OPT, is scalable with multiple units to meet higher energy needs and can be used in combination with OPT's PowerBuoy technology. 

OPT's PowerBuoys are moored floating buoys that harvest and store wave energy, to power topside or subsea payloads.

"Modular design allows multiple Subsea Battery units to be linked together to meet larger energy requirements for a wide range of subsea equipment. The Subsea Battery solution can be integrated with an OPT PowerBuoy for charging or used for standalone power," OPT said.

“The introduction of our Subsea Battery marks OPT’s second product launch this year,” said George H. Kirby, President and Chief Executive Officer of OPT. “The ongoing electrification of subsea assets requires reliable power that can scale to meet the needs of the offshore industry. "

The Subsea Battery launch follows recent launches of OPTS' hybrid PowerBuoy and PB3 PowerBuoy.



Image by OPT



Email

Related News

Cygnus Platform - Credit: Neptune Energy

Eserv Digitizes Neptune's Offshore Platforms

Oil and gas company on Tuesday announced Neptune Energy a new partnership with 3D technology specialist, Eserv, as part of…

Stevie, the Taurob robot, at Shetland Gas Plant. Photo from Total.

INTERVIEW: Kris Kydd, Head of Robotics, at Total E&P UK; Total’s “Stevie the Robot”

Total has been working on robotics for some years now, having launched the Argos challenge in 2013 and now getting ready…

Image by DJ - AdobeStock

Offshore Wind Could Bring In $1.7B to U.S. Treasury by 2022

The United States has an opportunity to accelerate offshore wind energy growth, and benefit from 28 new gigawatts of wind…

For illustration only - Credit: wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Petronas to Use Honeywell UOP Tech at Kasawari Gas Field

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas Carigali will use Honeywell UOP modular natural gas processing technology at the Kasawari…

Credit Colin Keldie

$10.5m Funding for CorPower Wave Energy Tech

CorPower Ocean announced the award of $10.5m in new funding for it’s wave energy tech innovation, a funding round led by Midroc New Technology…

© Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

A free webinar will deliver latest forecasts and market intelligence for the global floating production industry, offering…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Rockland Scientific

Rockland Scientific (RSI) designs and manufacturers high-accuracy instrumentation for oceanographic research , focussing on sensors and methods for turbulence measurements. Ocean turbulence is a key area of interest because it influences climate, greenhouse gas deposition and pollutant dispersal.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news