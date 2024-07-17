TGS Licenses Imaging Software to Shell, Secures OBN Contract in North America

Norwegian seismic company TGS has signed a global multi-year agreement with Shell to license the TGS Imaging AnyWare software suite, announcing also it has secured another contract for the Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition work in North America.

The agreement with Shell provides opportunities for strategic collaboration and underscores the company’s commitment to harnessing advanced technology to elevate data processing and analytical capabilities for its clients.

Through the agreement, Shell will migrate from their current in-house software to Imaging AnyWare.

"We are pleased to partner with Shell to enhance their data processing and analysis capabilities. Shell's adoption of TGS Imaging AnyWare highlights the software's geophysical sophistication, robust performance, flexibility and intuitive design. We are dedicated to delivering solutions that empower our clients to achieve operational and strategic goals with increased efficiency and confidence,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

As for the OBN contract in North America, TGS only revealed it was awarded by the major returning client, without disclosing the name or the value of the contract.

Under the six-month-plus contract, TGS’ work is expected to enhance the client's seismic data acquisition capabilities, facilitating more informed decision making.

"This initiative demonstrates the vital role that OBN acquisition plays in providing our clients with superior seismic data. We are pleased to continue our efforts in North America and look forward to supporting our client's needs with our advanced data solutions,” added Johansen.

To remind, TGS recently completed a merger with PGS, creating data services powerhouse in the energy sector, and enhancing its capabilities to support energy exploration and production on a global scale.