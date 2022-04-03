Linden Photonics Supplied Cable for Endurance Shipwreck Discovery

Westford, Mass.-based Linden Photonics said it supplied the critical fiber optic link transmitting pictures and videos seen around the world from the mission to find the wreckage of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance lost 10,000 feet under Antarctic ice.

The Endurance22 expedition team came to Linden to build the best possible cable for the job, Linden said. Thin yet strong, rugged yet light, the patented design provided a dedicated link to the ROV providing real time data. Not wanting to risk a lost AUV, the Endurance22 team decided a reliable link was needed.

And since no one knew exactly Shackleton's ship came to rest they needed a very long continuous length. Linden said it supplied this cable in a single continuous length 25km long.