Oi London 2020 Marks 50th Anniversary

There are less than three weeks to go until the opening of Oceanology International 2020 (17-19 March, ExCel London), an event which will mark the 50th anniversary of the world’s premier ocean science and technology exhibition and conference series.

The London 2020 event is on track to become the largest Oi undertaking in the expo’s half-century history: an unprecedented 17,000+m2 of floor space has been freed up to accommodate more than 500 exhibitors from 90 countries, while twice as many companies than at previous Oi events will be given the opportunity to stage live on-water vessel and instrument demonstrations in the adjoining Royal Victoria Dock. Additionally, in excess of 8,000 visitors are expected to pour through the ExCel London doors over the three days of the show.

In the half-century since the Oi expo series was launched in Brighton, the exhibition and conference has grown to the point where a thriving Oi portfolio now exists, with parallel events hosted in the USA and China plus a forthcoming Oi show with a Middle East and Indian Ocean focus which is due to commence in Abu Dhabi this September. This means that an Oi expo will be taking place somewhere in the world every six months, providing an unmatched networking forum and global marketplace for maritime industry professionals, academics and government representatives alike.

Emphasizing this vigorous international feel, new pavilions for Massachusetts and Italy are being introduced for Oi London 2020, taking their place alongside returning delegations from companies in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Ireland and the US. The general expansion of key resources is also reflected in an increased prominence for show mainstays including the Future Tech Hub, spotlighting advanced solutions from new-to-market technologists, and the Ocean ICT Zone, which will promote connectivity and data-related innovations with a particular relevance for the Offshore Oil & Gas, Aquaculture, Marine Science and Marine Renewables sectors.

The show will also provide an ideal showcase for companies looking to stage product launches and/or reveal their latest updates. Attendees can expect to encounter inspiring new developments in specialisms including ROVs, AUVs, robotics, satcoms, imaging and survey equipment.

The Oi London 2020 conference schedule, meanwhile, will as always augment the exhibition by presenting delegates with a similarly comprehensive abundance of future-focused content. With highly knowledgeable speakers drawn from a nexus of thought leaders and industry professionals, the free-to-attend technical tracks will cover a spread of hot-button oceanographic topics, these being Hydrography, Geophysics & Geotechnics; Offshore Energy Development; Imaging & Metrology; Unmanned Vehicles & Vessels; Ocean Observation & Sensing; Navigation & Positioning; Marine Pollution & Environmental Stressors; Coastal Zones & Shallow Water; Data Interpretation & AI; Asset Integrity & Monitoring; and Ocean ICT.

Attendees can also book tickets now for two returning one-day events. The Ocean Futures Forum will examine in depth the latest technological solutions to address the varied requirements of offshore industries, while Catch The Next Wave will see speaker pairings stressing the importance of cross-sector collaborations in establishing a sustainable future not just for the ocean science and technology community, but indeed the wider world.

Prospective attendees are urged to register now via the Oi website.



