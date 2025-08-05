MacArtney Appoints General Manager to Lead Sweden Office As Market Demand Grows

MacArtney Underwater Technology has appointed Håkan Sundin as the General Manager of its Sweden operation. This appointment reinforces the company’s dedication to local engagement and collaboration with Swedish customers.

The move also supports MacArtney’s ambition to establish a fully-fledged presence in Sweden and further its role as the go-to partner in underwater technology.

Since opening the office in Mölnlycke near Gothenburg in 2022, MacArtney has seen growing recognition from the Swedish market. The local presence has enabled closer partnerships across the marine and offshore, ocean science, and naval sectors, as well as with academic and scientific institutions.

With a background in natural sciences and nearly 30 years of experience in the marine and offshore industries, Håkan Sundin brings deep market insight and technical expertise to the role.

Having worked with survey companies and entrepreneurial ventures like Ocean Infinity (formerly MMT), Håkan is well-acquainted with MacArtney’s offerings, having even purchased a MacArtney FOCUS vehicle earlier in his career.

"I’ve always been drawn to B2B environments where client interaction and solving complex challenges are central. MacArtney’s one-stop-shop approach and quality offerings make it a natural fit. I’m excited to lead a strong Swedish team and aim to double our revenue within three years by focusing on core MacArtney products and affiliated solutions," said Håkan.