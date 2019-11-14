 
New Wave Media

November 14, 2019

MacArtney Expands Into Italian Market

Photo courtesy of MacArtney

Photo courtesy of MacArtney

MacArtney Underwater Technology is ready to launch its newest operation, MacArtney Italy, supporting local Italian customers with the global MacArtney brand.

A long-standing cornerstone of the MacArtney strategy is to continually strengthen global reach and customer support through a strategic local presence in key markets. With a renewed focus on expanding their global footprint, MacArtney Underwater Technology will be offering their system solution technology and expertise to the Italian underwater technology markets, providing customers with sales and support of products, system solutions, access to rapid response enquiries and mobilization of service. The new operation intends to answer a market need and provide a better service to Italian customers.

Dropping anchor with a new office in Bologna, MacArtney will be geographically well-positioned to service Italian underwater technology industries and institutes on both coasts. The new office will provide a reference point in Italy, in line with the MacArtney strategy to expand global reach and be closer to the customer, thereby continuing to achieve a global presence with local support.

The new MacArtney Italy operation will benefit from working together with highly-trained and multi-disciplinary engineering and project management departments within the MacArtney Group dedicated to developing and delivering solutions for even the most complex subsea challenges.

At the helm, new Managing Director, local Vincenzo Mauro, will be bringing a strong sales and technical background in underwater technology and connectivity with him. Vincenzo began his career as a Professor of Navigation, Oceanology and Meteorology in the early 90s, venturing into new waters in the private sector aboard an oceanographic and geophysical survey vessel in the late 90s, followed by a move into underwater technology sales and later into a range of management positions.

Focused on developing the Oil & Gas customer base, and expanding sales in the Ocean Science, Naval and Civil Engineering sectors, MacArtney Italy will be adding value to the underwater technology community with improved system solution and connectivity sales in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The MacArtney Group welcome Vincenzo Mauro aboard with high hopes for MacArtney Italy. Buona Fortuna.



Email

Related News

Photo Courtesy of UC San Diego Scripps Center for Marine Archaeology

#Oi2020 History

In 2017, UC San Diego launched the Scripps Center for Marine Archaeology (SCMA). Co-led by Scripps Oceanography and Department of Anthropology…

(Image: Schlumberger)

OneSubsea, Subsea 7 Win Ormen Lange Contracts

Schlumberger said its subsea technologies division OneSubsea has secured a frame agreement with A/S Norske Shell for an engineering…

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Kennedy

#Oi2020 History

While today’s technologically advanced robotics systems continue to dominate the industry, the offshore petroleum industry…

Photo: Nortek

Change of Management for Nortek

After over two decades at the helm of Nortek, a specialist in oceanographic instrumentation, Atle Lohrmann is taking on new…

(Image: BP)

McDermott to Build SPS for Greater Tortue

McDermott International announced it has been subcontracted to build subsea production system (SPS) for the Greater Tortue…

Cobalt-rich ferromanganese crust in the Pacific Ocean. (Photo: Christopher Kelley / NOAA)

China Leading the Deep Sea Mining Race

China is likely to become the first country in the world to start mining seabed minerals if the international rules for exploitation…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments.

Teledyne ODI

Provides subsea electrical and fiber optic interconnect systems for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Wet mateable connectors include signal and high-power electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optical products all based on patented oil-filled, pressure-balanced technology.

hunan unique steel pipe co.,ltd

Hunan Unique Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd(hereinafter referred to as Hunan Unique) is a subsidiary of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation ,is a typical enterprise arising from China's reform and opening-up. The construction of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation commenced…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Webb Research

Teledyne Webb Research designs and manufactures scientific instruments for oceanographic research and monitoring. Teledyne Webb Research specializes in three areas of ocean instrumentation: Neutrally buoyant, autonomous drifters and profilers, autonomous underwater gliding vehicles…
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news