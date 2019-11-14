MacArtney Expands Into Italian Market

MacArtney Underwater Technology is ready to launch its newest operation, MacArtney Italy, supporting local Italian customers with the global MacArtney brand.

A long-standing cornerstone of the MacArtney strategy is to continually strengthen global reach and customer support through a strategic local presence in key markets. With a renewed focus on expanding their global footprint, MacArtney Underwater Technology will be offering their system solution technology and expertise to the Italian underwater technology markets, providing customers with sales and support of products, system solutions, access to rapid response enquiries and mobilization of service. The new operation intends to answer a market need and provide a better service to Italian customers.

Dropping anchor with a new office in Bologna, MacArtney will be geographically well-positioned to service Italian underwater technology industries and institutes on both coasts. The new office will provide a reference point in Italy, in line with the MacArtney strategy to expand global reach and be closer to the customer, thereby continuing to achieve a global presence with local support.

The new MacArtney Italy operation will benefit from working together with highly-trained and multi-disciplinary engineering and project management departments within the MacArtney Group dedicated to developing and delivering solutions for even the most complex subsea challenges.

At the helm, new Managing Director, local Vincenzo Mauro, will be bringing a strong sales and technical background in underwater technology and connectivity with him. Vincenzo began his career as a Professor of Navigation, Oceanology and Meteorology in the early 90s, venturing into new waters in the private sector aboard an oceanographic and geophysical survey vessel in the late 90s, followed by a move into underwater technology sales and later into a range of management positions.

Focused on developing the Oil & Gas customer base, and expanding sales in the Ocean Science, Naval and Civil Engineering sectors, MacArtney Italy will be adding value to the underwater technology community with improved system solution and connectivity sales in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The MacArtney Group welcome Vincenzo Mauro aboard with high hopes for MacArtney Italy. Buona Fortuna.







