April 3, 2025

MacArtney Introduces 9-Contact SubConn Connector

Source: MacArtney

MacArtney has launched the newest SubConn® Micro Circular series member: the 9-contact connector. With enhanced features designed to minimize signal interference, the connector ensures optimal data accuracy and efficient underwater operations.

With enhanced shielding, the 9-contact connector minimizes electromagnetic interference, providing a stable and uninterrupted connection for underwater equipment.

It features optimal data integrity, minimal signal loss, and high data fidelity - critical attributes for advanced underwater applications.

"Maintaining signal integrity is crucial in the often harsh subsea and marine environments, and the new connector is designed to meet this challenge," says Global Business Manager Connectivity, Paul Anthony.

Thanks to the standardized thread size 7/16-20 UNF, the 9-contact SubConn connector is easily integrated with existing systems and simplifies installation. It enables quick adaptation to different underwater instruments and equipment without needing custom solutions.

With the ability to rapidly adapt the number of contacts, users can easily modify systems to meet evolving demands, says Paul Anthony.

This enhances operational flexibility, which is essential when replacing a connector or integrating new equipment. It also reduces downtime and simplifies the installation process, making it ideal for various underwater applications, such as AUVs, ROVs, sensors and multiplexers.

The 9-contact connector's design and versatility facilitate integration into the increasingly compact design of underwater technology solutions while still meeting complex data and power transmission needs with its multi-signal capabilities. 8-contact connectors are typically used for signal transmission, and some users have requested an additional contact for enhanced security. The ninth contact in this connector is intended for a screen, providing an extra layer of data protection and ensuring reliable performance.

The SubConn Micro Circular connector series provides dependable performance even at great ocean depths. High-quality materials such as chloroprene rubber for the connector body and options including brass, stainless steel, titanium, anodized aluminum or PEEK for the bulkhead body resist corrosion and pressure to ensure long-term durability and reliability.

Each of the nine contacts is rated at 5 A, with a maximum of 20 A per connector, meeting the demanding requirements of underwater applications. 

The Micro Circular connectors are manufactured from high-grade neoprene and feature a high ocean depth rating, reducing the need for frequent maintenance and replacements.

