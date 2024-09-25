Wednesday, September 25, 2024
 
MacArtney Asia Named Regional Reseller for Select Teledyne Products

Singapore-based MacArtney Asia was appointed regional reseller for Teledyne RD Instruments’ Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) and Doppler Velocity Log (DVL) products.

“We are thrilled to be appointed as the regional reseller for Teledyne RDI ADCP and DVL products,” said Anthony Gleeson, Managing Director at MacArtney Asia. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced and reliable underwater technology solutions. Teledyne RDI’s ADCP and DVL products are renowned for their precision and durability, and we are excited to bring these exceptional products to our clients in the region.”

Grant Jennings, Product Line Director of Teledyne RDI, said “Teledyne RDI is pleased to have an organisation with such a great reputation and technical capability representing our products in the region, said Grant. “RDI has 40 years of sales into South East Asia, and we feel Anthony and his team are the best partner to look after our existing customers and help grow our market share. With a range of new products being released in 2024 and 2025, the timing is perfect to bring MacArtney onboard.”
 
