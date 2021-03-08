 
New Wave Media

March 8, 2021

MacArtney UK Names Murray Head of Sales

MacArtney UK named Kevin Murray as Head of Sales. Photo courtesy MacArtney

MacArtney UK appointed Kevin Murray as the Head of Sales. Murray will work closely with Managing Director, Phil Middleton, in the strategic leadership of sales activity within the business and will contribute towards the ambitious plans for growth. He will be responsible for the development of sales with new and existing clients and bring a new dynamic to the business

Murray has extensive sales and business development experience in energy hubs throughout the globe, will be joining the Group in its Aberdeen office on March 8. His new position as Head of Sales is one which MacArtney UK’s Managing Director, Phil Middleton anticipates will increase client awareness of MacArtney’s capabilities and ultimately boost sales.

