MacArtney supplies a 12-unit turnkey solution for the Danish EPA

MacArtney recently supplied a 12-unit turnkey solution for the Danish Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a solution that featuries three different water sampler configurations in dedicated frames, helping to document marine conditions in Danish waters.

The solution comprises a high-tech toolkit for measuring Danish waters, enabling EPA's oceanographers to measure a full range of parameters:

CTD – Conductivity, Temperature, Depth

Fluorescence

Yellow matter (CDOM)

Dissolved oxygen

PAR (Photosynthetically Active Radiation)

The CTD is one of the most commonly used tools in an oceanographer's armory, providing detailed profile and time-series data on the measured parameters of conductivity, temperature and depth. Today's digital sampling techniques ensure a high level of accuracy, and the sample bottles are programmable for specific depths and intervals.

Each of the 12 units in MacArtney's solution presents marine scientists with real-time data and data logging. Any collected water specimens can be verified on-site or in laboratories later.





Full scope of supply

The supply scope includes seven units with one all-electrical sensor, two units with two 4.5-litre Niskin water sample bottles, and three units on a specially customised Seabird 32 carousel water sampler frame.

All 12 units can reach a maximum depth of 100 metres and feed data to MacArtney designed and produced topsides.

In addition, three are supplied with dedicated upwards and downwards-looking photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) sensors, which measure photosynthetic light levels in the water.

All the units are either deployable manually from small boats, such as rigid inflatable boats (RIB) or via a small winch or hand winch. Over half of the units can be operated by just one person, making them extremely practical and versatile.





Unique Mounting Solution

Usually, a Seabird 32 carousel water sampler frame carries 12 bottles but in this case, due to a higher mounting of the electronics – with two pipes instead of a frame – it only holds 10 bottles. This design's benefit is a reduced lifting height by 0.5 metres, meaning the carousel is still manageable on smaller boats with smaller winches. Moreover, the mounting solution saves time and money on the annual calibration, as just two hose clips need loosening to remove and reinsert the gear.