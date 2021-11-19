 
New Wave Media

November 19, 2021

MacGregor to Equip MBARI's New Research Vessel

(Image: Glosten / MBARI)

(Image: Glosten / MBARI)

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, said it has been taped to deliver a suite of overboard handling systems for the new oceanographic research vessel David Packard owned by Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), a private, nonprofit oceanographic research center based in California. Founded in 1987 by David Packard, MBARI’s mission is to advance marine science and technology to understand a changing ocean. The David Packard is designed by naval architecture firm Glosten, and is currently under construction at Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain.

The order was booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2021 order intake, with planned delivery of the vessel in the middle of 2023, the company said.

The David Packard will replace the vessel Western Flyer, and continue its work to study the depths of Monterey Bay and beyond. The David Packard will be 50 meters (164 feet) long and 12.8 meters (42 feet) wide with a draft of 3.7 meters (12 feet).

“As MBARI’s new flagship vessel, the David Packard will enhance our research capabilities to better understand the largest living space on Earth,” said Michael Kelly, MBARI Director of Marine Operations.

MacGregor will be delivering a traction winch system and overhead crane that will constitute the remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) launch and recovery system (LARS), a deck mounted davit and winch that will constitute the conductivity, temperature and depth (CTD) LARS, a stern A-frame, and a main crane with an integrated autonomous uncrewed vehicle (AUV) docking head. The LARS systems will include integrated control systems that will provide smooth operation between the winch and handling system, and active heave compensation (AHC) on the winches will allow for operations in higher sea states.

MacGregor said it worked with the vessel owner MBARI and the ship designer Glosten during the earlier design stage of the project to provide input on equipment performance requirements, arrangement and wire routing. MacGregor will continue the detailed design efforts with Freire Shipyard.

“Our involvement at an early stage in the project, together with the owner’s emphasis on high-quality systems and in-service support, is enabling MacGregor to provide a tailor-made solution that fully meets operational requirements, including an integrated control capability,” said Daniel Lundberg, Director of Fishery and Research, MacGregor.

