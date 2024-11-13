Thursday, November 14, 2024
 
Sea Machines Gets New Chief

L to R: Michael Gordon Johnson and David ‘Chip’ Wasson (Credit: Sea Machines Robotics)

Boston-based developer of marine autonomous technology Sea Machines Robotics has appointed David Wasson as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Founder Michael Gordon Johnson will assume the position of president and chief technology officer for the company, while David 'Chip' Wasson takes the CEO role.

“Through Michael’s leadership, the Sea Machines team has relentlessly pursued the mission of safe, secure, and sustainable ocean mobility, building a recognized leader in maritime autonomy. His focus on the technology roadmap and product development going forward will ensure further advances within the unmanned sector,” said incoming CEO Wasson.

“Our government customers are looking for the means to augment and complement their conventional manned fleet operations with emerging, dual-use technologies that enable asymmetric advantage in national security markets and leverage productivity developed in the commercial markets.

“This is the right time for Chip to step aboard, take the helm, and duly navigate our company and its products through the complexities of serving the defense market successfully,” added Johnson.

