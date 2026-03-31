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March 31, 2026

Magnet Defense Begins Production of First M48 Platform

Source: Magnet Defense

Source: Magnet Defense

Magnet Defense today announced beginning production of its first deliverable M48 unmanned surface vessel (USV), marking a pivotal milestone as the M48 transitions from an operationally validated prototype program to a production platform.

The M48 offers a range of up to 17,000 nautical miles and the ability to self-deploy from San Diego to the Arabian Gulf, unassisted and without refueling. This performance is best-in-class and a significant differentiator amongst competitors in terms of combined range, speed, payload, and open-ocean resilience.

The M48 represents a new class of medium-sized, combat-capable autonomous surface vessels designed for sustained operations in open ocean environments.

The M48 is built on the same hull, mechanical, and electrical systems as the Magnet Research Vessel, the prototype that has accumulated well over 1,000 days at sea and more than 40,000 nautical miles, including operations in extreme weather conditions since its launch in 2020.

Supporting a broad range of joint mission sets – including Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Long Range Kill Chains, Contested Logistics, Anti-Surface and Anti-Submarine Warfare, Electronic Warfare, and Search and Rescue – the M48 is designed to multiply the reach and effectiveness of the joint force without adding manpower or logistics burden to the fleet it supports.

Each M48 will be delivered equipped with Magnet Defense's proprietary DriveAI navigational autonomy suite.

"The M48 is not a conceptual system. It is a proven capability that has operated in the real world, in real conditions," says Marc Bell, Chief Executive Officer of Magnet Defense. "Beginning production means warfighters and mission partners can soon access that capability."

Magnet Defense is advancing its mission to deliver mission-ready maritime platforms that enable the joint force. With production now underway, the first M48 delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of calendar year 2027.

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