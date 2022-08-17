Magseis Fairfield Wins OBN Survey Work with ExxonMobil in Guyana

Oslo-listed marine seismic survey firm Magseis Fairfield has signed a contract with ExxonMobil for a large Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) project offshore Guyana, where ExxonMobil has so far discovered 11 billion barrels of oil.

The project is expected to be conducted using our ZXPLR technology and last for a minimum of 14 months.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded this large OBN project, which potentially sets the stage for other projects in this region,” says Carel

Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield. Financial details were not disclosed.

Here is how Magseis Farifield's ZXPLR technology works:

Late in July, ExxonMobil said it had made two discoveries in the Stabroek Block, at the Seabob and Kiru-Kiru wells.

These were ExxonMobil's sixth and seventh discoveries in the block this year alone. The company's total number of discoveries in Guyana now stands at more than 25, with more than 11 billion barrels of oil discovered.

There are two FPSOs currently producing oil at the Stabroek Block - Liza Destiny and Liza Unity - and the oil output there has exceeded their initial combined target of 340,000 barrels per day.

A third project in the offshore block, Payara, is expected to produce 220,000 barrels per day. Construction on its FPSO, the Prosperity FPSO, is five months ahead of schedule, with start-up likely before year-end 2023. The fourth project, Yellowtail, is expected to produce 250,000 barrels per day when the ONE GUYANA FPSO comes online in 2025.