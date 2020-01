Under the agreement SGS will provide underwater hull maintenance and repair services for their fleet of 58 ships trading under six different brands (Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity, Azamara, TUI, Silversea, and Pullmantur). The new agreement is a continuation of the long term relationship between the two companies.

Subsea Global Solutions (SGS) has entered into an agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCCL).

A growing battalion of small, compact systems is marching in on the subsea world, in some ways making it a bigger space for more to enter.

On September 26, the State University of New York Maritime College hosted a conference on the emerging east coast offshore wind industry.

Reed Exhibitions, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, announced that it will launch…

During a recent survey of the deep seafloor off Big Sur, MBARI researchers discovered thousands of mysterious holes or pits in the seafloor.

The move into the 21st Century also brought about change for Oceanology International's exhibition location from Brighton to ExCeL in London.

Greensea announced the opening of a second office in Plymouth, MA, an expansion fueled by autonomy and subsea navigation…

Featured Companies

Teledyne RD Instruments With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne ODI Provides subsea electrical and fiber optic interconnect systems for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Wet mateable connectors include signal and high-power electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optical products all based on patented oil-filled, pressure-balanced technology.

Teledyne Oil & Gas Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

EvoLogics GmbH EvoLogics GmbH develops underwater information and communication systems based on bionic concepts, combining cutting edge engineering with the best ideas found in nature. The advanced product features have become enabling technologies for deep water exploration and production.

Teledyne Gavia Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…