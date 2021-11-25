 
New Wave Media

November 25, 2021

Manifold Installed at Neptune-operated Seagull in the UK

(Photo: Neptune Energy)

(Photo: Neptune Energy)

Neptune Energy and its joint venture partners bp and JAPEX have completed the installation of the manifold and umbilical for the Seagull project in the U.K. Central North Sea.

TechnipFMC, working under the Neptune Energy Alliance Agreement, undertook the construction activities on the development from the CSV Deep Star vessel. The activities included the installation of the 350te Seagull manifold, the pull-in and installation of the 17 kilometers control umbilical between the bp-operated ETAP platform and manifold, and the installation of a Wye Structure and associated operations.

Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said, “The Seagull project is a fundamentally important part of Neptune’s strategic growth plans and will support UK domestic production. The safe and successful completion of this work is a key achievement and prepares the subsea infrastructure for the future tie-in of the Seagull production system.”

Sarah Cridland, Vice President Subsea Projects & Commercial - UK, Mediterranean & Caspian, TechnipFMC, said,: “By utilizing our integrated project model, iEPCI we were able to safely and efficiently deliver improved project economics. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Neptune Energy, which is built on close collaboration and trust.”

Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) development, on UK license P1622, Block 22/29C, from a new four-slot manifold, 17km south of the ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Proved plus probable gross reserves are estimated at 50 million boe (gross).

The development will be tied back to the ETAP CPF, partially using existing subsea infrastructure. New infrastructure requirements have been minimized by reuse of the Egret manifold tie-in point on the Heron cluster pipeline system and wash water line.

License partners are Neptune Energy (operator and 35%), bp (50%) and JAPEX (15%).

Related News

Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Maiden Voyage For World’s First Electric & Autonomous Container Ship - Yara Birkeland

Yara Birkeland, the world's first electric and self-propelled container ship has set off for its maiden voyage in the Oslo fjord in Norway.No Friday…

Credit: Mocean

Sea Trials Complete: Mocean Energy's Blue X Wave Energy Machine Returns to Shore

UK-based wave energy technology company Mocean Energy said Wednesday its Blue X wave energy machine had returned to dock…

Pictured is Gillian Braver and Pete Shipton collecting a zooplankton net tow sample. Photo credit: Seth Danielson, chief scientist

Photo of the Day

On a cruise led by Seth Danielson (UAF/CFOS) and Jackie Grebmeier (UMCES), researchers are making measurements and conducting…

Image courtesy RE2 Robotics

RE2 Robotics wins US Navy ROV Manipulation Deal

RE2 Robotics received Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding from the U.S. Navy to develop a system that…

The National Huidong Sea Turtle Reserve in the Guangdong Province is one of the MPAs in China. Credit: Ellen Pikitch

China’s Marine Habitats put under the Microscope in New Study

A new study by an international team of scientists led by Ellen Pikitch, PhD, of Stony Brook University’s School of Marine…

Orpheus AUV was one of several technologies tested aboard Okeanos Explorer in 2021 to enable deeper and more comprehensive exploration than previously possible. Credit: Art Howard Photography/GFOE

MTR 100: NOAA ... Working at the Interface of Exploration and Education

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the only federal agency with a program dedicated to exploring the deep ocean…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

emma technologies GmbH

emma means: environmental + monitoring + measuring applications focusing on oceans, lakes and rivers. emma supplies integrated systems finely tuned to your specifications. Whether you start a new project which requires a complete new set-up or you have to integrate…
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news