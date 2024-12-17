Wednesday, December 18, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 17, 2024

Marine Animals Travel at Depth that Minimizes Wave Formation

© Mark / Adobe Stock

© Mark / Adobe Stock

Researchers from Swansea and Deakin Universities have found that marine animals including mammals, birds and reptiles swim at similar relative depths when travelling and not feeding to save energy.

Dr Kimberley Stokes, Professor Graeme Hays and Dr Nicole Esteban from Swansea and Deakin Universities led research comparing the swim depths of several sea turtle, penguin and whale species. All travelled at around three body depths from the surface in order to swim in the 'sweet spot' that minimizes wave formation at the surface and vertical distance travelled.

Some semi-aquatic animals, such as mink, swim at the surface where wave generation is a major source of wasted energy. However, for marine birds, mammals and reptiles travelling great distances over their lifetimes, adaptation to minimize the energetic cost of transport is expected, particularly on long journeys.

It has long been known that additional drag from wave creation minimizes once a travelling object is at depths greater than three times its diameter, but it was hard to compare with travel depths of wild animals due to tracking limitations.

In this new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) near surface swim depths were recorded to within 1.5 centimeters in little penguin and loggerhead turtles, along with motion data and video footage from animal borne cameras. This was compared with satellite tracking data for long-distance migrations in green turtles and data from other studies on penguins and whales.

It was found that these animal swim at optimal depths predicted from physics when either commuting to a foraging patch in the wild or migrating over longer distances while not feeding.

Swansea University’s Dr Kimberley Stokes, lead author of the study said: “There are of course examples where animal swim depth is driven by other factors, such as searching for prey, but it was exciting to find that all published examples of non-foraging air-breathing marine animals followed the predicted pattern. This has rarely been recorded because of the difficulty in retrieving depth data from animals that migrate over large distances, so it was great to find enough examples to show a common relationship between swim depth and body size from animals across the size spectrum from 30cm to about 20 meters in length.”

Related News

Pioneer USV (Credit: ACUA Ocean)

ACUA Ocean Launches Pioneer USV

The UK-based autonomous unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer ACUA Ocean has completed the test launch of the USV Pioneer…

Source: Blueye Robotics

Too Much Information

This week at Marine Technology News...Humanity now has more information than it can analyze alone. We need AI to help us…

A glider in the Antarctic. Photo from NOC by David White

NOC Moves Forward with Funding for Subsea Sensor Tech

A project to create a multi-parameter miniature sensor to help boost the range of measurements single underwater robotic…

Image courtesy ACUA Ocean

USV Developer Closes New Funding Round

The Plymouth-based autonomous unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer ACUA Ocean has closed its £1.5M Pre-Seed investment…

The AUV DeepLeng navigates autonomously in a frozen lake during field tests in Sweden. Copyright: DFKI

SeaMe Project to Leverage AUVs, AI to 'Stand Watch' in Offshore Wind Farms

In the Sustainable Ecosystem Approach in Monitoring the Marine Environment (SeaMe) project, RWE is collaborating with research…

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Nexans to Link East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm to UK's Power Grid

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has secured a contract from ScottishPower Renewables to supply…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The art of surveying artificial reefs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news