NORBIT: Successful U.S. Testing of GuardPoint Intruder Detection Sonars

Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) and NORBIT successfully conducted operations involving their Intruder Detection Sonars. Credit: NORBIT

In December 2024, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) and NORBIT successfully conducted operations involving their GuardPoint 70 and GuardPoint 100 Intruder Detection Sonars. 

As underwater threats continue to evolve that focus more on underwater drones and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) of all sizes, NORBIT sonars were tasked accordingly. Over the weeks-long testing, NORBIT sonars successfully detected and tracked multiple AUV form factors through many range and depth scenarios.

With the GuardPoint systems deployed, data was recorded and used under the conditions of the recent five year extension to a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between both parties. The CRADA ensures that NORBIT’s expertise and resources deliver significant benefits to US Government Stakeholders.

“Given the challenging shallow water environment, we are especially pleased with our system’s performance, and we are very grateful to the professional team at NSWC Panama City Division for their continued capability and capacity resource delivery as we work together," said Eric Levitt, NORBIT’s Vice President for Maritime Security and Defense. "Having two of our GuardPoint solutions being challenged in a demanding environment under controlled programs is a significant recognition of our leading Intruder Detection Sonar capability with GuardPoint in the US."

