January 20, 2025

Marine Batteries: Sunlight Acquires Lehmann Marine

(L to R): Labros Bisalas, Dirk Lehmann, Alexander Lehmann; © Lehmann Marine

Germany-based Lehmann Marine, a leader in maritime lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) battery systems, signed an agreement with the Greek Sunlight Group, a member of the Olympia Group, which has more than 30 years experience in the production of lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. Under the agreement, Sunlight will acquire a 51% stake in Lehmann Marine.

“This partnership is a transformational step for both companies,” said Alexander Lehmann, Managing Director of Lehmann Marine. “Partnering with Sunlight gives us a powerful ally to scale our production and meet the increasing demand for safe and effi cient energy storage systems in the maritime sector.”

"This strategic investment underscores Sunlight’s commitment to identifying high-value opportunities in the energy storage sector," said Labros Bisalas, CEO of Sunlight Group. "By joining forces with Lehmann Marine, we are positioned at the forefront of the maritime battery market, which is set to see substantial growth in the coming years.”

The global maritime battery market is projected to grow significantly by 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid propulsion systems designed to reduce emissions and meet international sustainability targets.

