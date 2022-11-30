Thursday, December 1, 2022
 
Maritime Defense Industry Specialist Joins Kraken Robotics' Board of Directors

Canada-based marine technology firm Kraken Robotics has appointed Bernard Mills to its board of directors, effective December 1, 2022. 

"Mr. Mills is an internationally experienced executive specializing in defense and critical infrastructure sectors. He will commence, also on December 1st, the role of CEO and Managing Director at Stelia North America, part of the Airbus Group and a leading manufacturer of composites and metallic structures for the aerospace industry," Kraken Robotics said.

Previously, Kraken said, he held the role of President at Ultra Sonar Systems, leading an international business unit of over 850 staff delivering underwater sensing technologies to the world’s most advanced navies. 

Earlier in his career, Mills worked for another underwater systems major in Thales, with roles in both France and Australia. Mills also sits on the Board of Canada’s peak defense industry association: CADSI. His areas of expertise include strategic growth, change leadership, structuring of multi-stakeholder solutions (including M&A, joint ventures and partnerships), and government and international relations.

"I’m excited to join Kraken’s Board of Directors as the market for underwater robotics products and services is showing significant innovation and growth, especially with the rapid convergence in both military and commercial domains of modularization, autonomy and AI,” said Mills. “Kraken has an impressive array of people and products and many notable reference customers. They are well positioned to see significant accelerating growth driven by leading edge but cost-effective solutions for the maritime defense and offshore energy markets.”

“We are very pleased to have Bernard join our Board,” said Karl Kenny, Kraken’s President and CEO. “He has achieved significant success in his career as a defense and manufacturing industry executive. His strategic and operational experience will be a tremendous asset as we build and expand our subsea robotics business.”


