Maritime Robotics Lands $12M Investment to Power International Growth

(Credit: Maritime Robotics)

Maritime Robotics, a provider of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and autonomous navigation systems in the maritime industry, has closed a $12 million capital raise, which will be used to accelerate business growth and international expansion.

The funding round was co-led by the Nordic cleantech fund NRP Zero and the Norwegian state-owned fund Nysnø Climate Investment, with significant participation from Umoe and Holta Invest.

As the market for maritime autonomous vessels continues to grow rapidly, the funding will support the company’s efforts to meet increasing demand while scaling its operations globally.

“We greatly appreciate the unwavering support from our employees and existing shareholders, reinforcing confidence in the company’s acceleration and expansion into global markets.

“We are also thrilled to partner with NRP Zero, Nysnø Climate Investment, Umoe and Holta Invest in the next phase of our company’s growth journey,” said Vegard Evjen Hovstein, CEO & Founder of Maritime Robotics.

