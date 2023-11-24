Friday, November 24, 2023
 
Maritime Robotics and Teledyne Marine Equip Ukrainian Navy with USVs

Credit: ArmyInform

Credit: ArmyInform

Maritime Robotics, the Norwegian provider of autonomous technology, and the Danish subsea technology supplier Teledyne Marine, said Friday that they had together delivered a number of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) to the Ukrainian Navy for advanced sensor data collection.

Maritime Robotics' Otter USV, equipped with the Teledyne RESON SeaBAT T51-R multibeam echosounder from Teledyne Marine, is now in use by the Ukrainian Navy.

According to the company, the USV enables critical data collection, without endangering human lives, as the sensors are carried by an unmanned vehicle. This allows for comprehensive and accurate information about specific marine areas. Data and information collected by the unmanned systems are used to strengthen Ukraine's defense, enhance maritime traffic security, and support the safety of the civilian population in the areas, the company siad.

"We are proud to offer solutions that improve the safety of civilians in Ukraine while supporting the Ukrainian Navy. Our technologies and solutions delivered to the Navy are specifically designed to contribute to and strengthen defense and save lives. Maritime Robotics acknowledges Ukraine's concerns for the safety of its people and communities and is determined to support their efforts in creating a safe environment," says Eirik Hovstein, Vice President, Defence & Security, at Maritime Robotics. 

Maritime Robotics developed the Otter USV to support military personnel in mapping and securing marine environments. Controlled and navigated remotely, Maritime Robotics' USVs can identify, locate, and safely neutralize potential threats such as explosive devices and sea mines, according to the company.Credit: ArmyInform

Efforts to map the world's oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
The Evolution – not Revolution – of Seabed Mapping
