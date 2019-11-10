 
November 10, 2019

Marseille Port Completes Blockchain Trial

Pic: Port of Marseille Fos

The Port of Marseille Fos (Grand Port Maritime de Marseille; GPMM) has just completed a blockchain pilot scheme to enhanced efficiencies at France’s largest seaport.

The focus of the project for freight transportation on the  Mediterranean-Rhone-Saone (MeRS) corridor is to run a trial to evaluate the security of the digital transport chain. It will involve applying blockchain technology to supply chain logistics and freight forwarding, particularly where goods are transported in multiple ways such as sea and road.

Results from trials held over recent months have now been reviewed at a meeting hosted by the port and demonstrated that harmonization of the digital transport chain improved fluidity, reliability and competitiveness of pre- and post-forwarding on the crucial hinterland axis.

Focused on export processes between Lyon and Marseille Fos, the pilot was carried out by cargo tracking specialist Marseille Gyptis International (MGI); BuyCo, which provides shippers with a collaborative platform simplifying container imports and exports; and Blockchain solutions company KeeeX.

Using the KeeeX Stories solution, the tests were supported by various manufacturing companies together with their road and river transport suppliers.

The Blockchain solution allows users to share access to protected data ranging from customs documentation to cargo tracking including the loading/discharge, weight and origin/destination of containers.

The project is being overseen by an inter-ministry MeRS development body as a key part of national port strategy and the French Smart Port in Med initiative.

Alongside Marseille Fos, the pilot was financed by La Banque des Territoires – an arm of public sector investment institution Caisse des Depots – and waterways bodies Voies Navigables de France and La Compagnie Nationale du Rhone.

