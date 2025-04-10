 
Sercel Launches DFU-3C Node, Extending WiNG Range

Sercel has launched the WiNG DFU-3C, a three-component version of its field-proven WiNG land seismic nodal solution. The WiNG DFU-3C supports a growing need for high-end seismic applications for the energy and mineral E&P sectors.

The new integrated three-component node acquires the most comprehensive and high-definition data for outstanding imaging, characterization and monitoring of the subsurface. As part of the WiNG range, it comes complete with unique advanced features as standard, such as the ultra-sensitive QuietSeis® broadband digital sensor and Pathfinder transmission management technology. Combined with its market-leading compact and lightweight design, the DFU-3C offers unprecedented precision, efficiency and portability.

"Building on the success of our widely used WiNG single-component node, this three-component version brings greater survey accuracy and flexibility," said CEO Jérôme Denigot. "Its vector fidelity, sensor stability and low-frequency capabilities make the WiNG DFU-3C ideal for the most demanding E&P subsurface challenges, meeting the needs of our customers in both the energy and mining markets."

