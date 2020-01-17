 
MarTID 2020: The Maritime Training Survey is Open

Copyright: AytugAskin/AdobeStock

The third annual global Maritime Training Insights Database (MarTID) 2020 survey is officially open.

To facilitate a broader response globally, the MarTID steering group again opted to both shorten the survey and to offer three, targeted versions for these three stakeholders:

  • Vessel Operators,
  • Training Institutions, and
  • Seafarers.


Why is MarTID Important?

This MarTID initiative is the first of its kind in the world. There is broad agreement that roughly 80% of maritime accidents involve human factors causes. As such, vessel operators and maritime training centers are pouring significant resources into creating best practice and innovative training programs. The MarTID database will grow in breadth and depth annually with your participation, shining a light on the training approaches and successes of global vessel operators and training centers. Insightful, hard-to-get information inside the report include global trends in training budgets, average training amount spent per seafarer and trends in training technologies and training models.


What’s new for MarTID in 2020?

The 2020 survey is designed to further the mission of the previous two MarTID surveys in 2018 & 2019: to provide a global picture of maritime training that is not currently available. The first survey in 2018 collected a broad set of foundational training data, whereas last year’s survey collected key foundational data as well as collected data on 2019’s special topic: the impact of autonomous vessel operations on maritime training.

MarTID 2020 continues to collect key foundational data tracked annually –  training budgets, training models, training staffing, the use of technology, major training initiatives, and seafarer demographics – to help reveal trends in core training issues.

The special area of focus for the 2020 survey is a section dedicated to Quality in Training.


What’s in it for me?

As was the case in the past two surveys, the 2020 survey will be followed by a series of publicly-available reports, broadly published. These reports will provide both high-level and deep-dive information covering both broad trends as well as deep coverage of the 2020 special topic. Although MarTID was founded and run by the three partner organizations, it requires community involvement to succeed. Your participation, approximately 30 minutes of your time, helps to broaden the depth of information.

  • Vessel owner/operators will have a means to benchmark their own training initiatives.
  • Maritime training institutions will be able to better gauge future needs.
  • Seafarers will potentially have a clearer picture of evolving skills requirements.


What is MarTID?

MarTID is a non-commercial, joint initiative of the World Maritime University, Marine Learning Systems and New Wave Media. Its core principles include ethical integrity, objectivity and confidentiality. It was launched in 2018 with the completion of the inaugural survey and publication of the 2018 Training Practices Report, which can be found, along with the 2019 report, at www.MarTID.org.

Email

