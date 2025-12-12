Saturday, December 13, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 12, 2025

Middle Schoolers Participate in NUWC Division Newport's Annual SeaPerch Derby

© NUWC

© NUWC

Seventeen teams comprised of middle school students competed in the second annual Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport SeaPerch Derby held on December 6 at New Bedford High School in Massachusetts.

Using a remote-controlled underwater vehicle known as a SeaPerch, which was constructed by the students, participating teams hailed from five middle schools—Normandin, Keith and Roosevelt in New Bedford; Kickemuit in Warren, Rhode Island; and Pennfield in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

With assistance from Division Newport scientists and engineers, the SeaPerch Derby regional competition is designed to promote excellence and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. It gives the students basic skills in ship and submarine design and encourages them to explore naval architecture and marine and ocean engineering concepts.

"The SeaPerch curriculum teaches students how to read a technical manual and follow the instructions to create a useful product from raw material," said Mike DeSousa, Division Newport's program manager of K-12 STEM Educational Outreach. "It also teaches students how to properly use tools like power drills and soldering irons and gives students the confidence to purse difficult challenges that might appear daunting at first."

Students competing in the annual SeaPerch Derby. © NUWC

The students competed in two challenges—an obstacle course consisting of five suspended hoops, and a mission surveying and repairing underwater infrastructure damaged by a storm. The two top teams earned an invitation to the SeaPerch International Competition to be held in May 2026 at the University of Maryland. Those teams were "The Whalers" from Kickemuit and "Delta" from Pennfield.

Division Newport personnel serving as judges during the competition included DeSousa; Sensors and Sonar Systems Department engineers Drew Canfield and Kevin Quinn; Andrew DeSousa and Nicholas Elliott, both of the Undersea Warfare (USW) Combat Systems Department; John DiCecco of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Emily Goyette and Jack Terlisner, both of the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; and Educational Outreach support contractor Sean Goggin.

Related News

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Chevron’s Gas Project off Australia

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by Chevron to supply Subsea 2.0 production systems for the Gorgon Stage…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Streamer 4D Job Offshore Brazil

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a streamer 4D contract in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.A Ramform vessel…

Giorgio Bellipanni, Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime e Chiara Petrioli, WSense. Image courtesy Fincantieri

Fincantieri, WSense Team to Bring 'IoUT' Tech to Maritime Infrastructure

Fincantieri is advancing its push into high-tech maritime infrastructure through a new agreement with WSense, a fast-growing…

Credit: Oceanology International

Ocean Innovation and Technology Showcase Oceanology International 2026 Opens Registration

Visitors are invited to join the thousands of attendees from around the world uniting at the foremost ocean science, engineering…

Critical undersea cables are vulnerable to sabotage. Credit: Adobe Stock/jesada

Subsea Cable Sabotage: Underwater, Underprotected, and Under Attack!

Around the 6th September 2025, 15 undersea cables in Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea were severed, resulting in increased…

R/V Falkor (too) crew and Argentine science team prepare to deploy a Servicio de Hidrografía Naval’s Wavescan Oceanor Buoy, or WOB; the moored buoy collects data on currents as well as hydrographic and atmospheric parameters. © Schmidt Ocean Institute

Scientists Collect Biodiversity Data in Argentina’s Submarine Canyons

Scientists on an Argentinian-led expedition onboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too) deployed an array of technologies…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news